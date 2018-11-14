Channing Tatum Gushes Over Rumored Girlfriend Jessie J: 'She Went Off Tonight'

Bang bang, there goes Channing Tatum’s heart!

The actor has appeared to confirm his rumored romance with pop star Jessie J by singing her praises in a gushy Instagram post. The British songstress is the first woman Tatum has been linked to since announcing his split from wife Jenna Dewan in April.

Tatum was in the crowd at the “Domino” singer’s show at Royal Albert Hall in London Tuesday night and took to social media to celebrate her performance.

“This woman just poured her heart out on stage at the Royal Albert Hall,” he said in a photo caption. “Whoever was there got to witness something special. Wow.”

In an Instagram Story posted earlier in the evening, he filmed the crowd rocking out to the show, writing, “She went off tonight” across the video.

News of the couple’s romance broke in early October, when they were seen on a mini-golf date, but neither has yet to publicly confirm the rumors.

Fans, however, have spotted them supporting each other at various events, with Jessie J stopping by the opening night of Tatum’s Magic Mike Live show in London earlier this week

“Magic Mike London Opening night,” Jessie J wrote in her Instagram Story. “Congratulations @channingtatum What a show. ... Ladies and Gentlemen you don’t want to miss this.”

And this wasn’t the first Jessie J show for Tatum, either.

He’s made appearances at a handful of her performances across the country in recent weeks, even bringing his 5-year-old daughter Everly, who he shares with his ex-wife, to her Los Angeles stop.

The “Smallfoot” actor was also spotted at her concert in Houston last month.

“Channing is her biggest fan,” an unnamed source told People. “He flies all over the U.S. to attend her concerts.”

Mike Blake / Reuters Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan in what turned out to be their last public appearance together as a couple last November at a film premiere in Los Angeles.

Dewan, who officially filed for divorce from Tatum six months after they separated, has also apparently moved onto a new relationship.

The “World of Dance” host has reportedly started dating Broadway actor and “Shameless” alum Steve Kazee. The two stepped out together as a couple at Halloween bash in Beverly Hills, where they were spotted sharing a kiss.

While Dewan has played coy about her new boyfriend, she did reveal during a recent red carpet appearance that she’s in a good place.