Channing Tatum's Mother's Day Message To Ex Jenna Dewan Is Full Of Love

When Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan announced they were splitting up after almost nine years of marriage, the internet predictably declared that love was dead ― yet the “Magic Mike” actor gave his ex a special shoutout on Mother’s Day.

“Happy Mother’s Day everybody,” Tatum said in a video. “Jenna, happy Mother’s Day, baby. Mama, happy Mother’s Day — I hope you’re enjoying this beautiful sunset. Love you guys.”

Tatum and Dewan co-parent their 4-year-old daughter, Everly.

They have remained on good terms since breaking our collective hearts last month, and are still “very amicable,” according to People. Everly reportedly spent the day with Dewan, as Tatum has been traveling.

Rune Hellestad - Corbis via Getty Images Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum attend the U.K. premiere of "Kingsman: The Golden Circle."

The actors, who met in 2005 on the set of the now-classic dance film “Step Up,” broke the mold with a candid, loving statement about their split.

“Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now,” they wrote in social media posts. “There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible.”

Dewan has been busy promoting the new season of “World of Dance” since the news broke, and had a potentially uncomfortable appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” earlier this month.

The talk show host used Dewan’s married name when referring to her. She later apologized on camera for the flub.

“I introduced you and it was just such a habit, and I have to say the way that you and Channing are handling everything is beautiful for your daughter and the statements have been great,” DeGeneres said. “And I apologize. I just have known both of you for so long.”

Dewan handled the moment with grace, reiterating that “it’s all love” between her and Tatum.