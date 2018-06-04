Channing Tatum Stops The Show On 'Britain's Got Talent' Finale

Channing Tatum brought down the house in the “Britain’s Got Talent” finale Sunday night, overshadowing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lookalikes and even the Magic Mike Live dance troupe. And he managed to do it without removing a stitch of clothing.

The ITV show, which catapulted the singer Susan Boyle to stardom and spawned the NBC show “America’s Got Talent,” showed host Declan Donnelly joining what appeared to be the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the audience. Turns out they were “Live Figures” from Madame Tussaud’s London, the Daily Express said.

Then the Episcopal Bishop Michael Curry, who delivered the homily at the recent royal wedding, appeared on video offering a blessing for the finalists in the talent competition.

But those bits paled in comparison to the reception Tatum got when he appeared on stage after the Magic Mike Live performance to announce that the troupe would be appearing in London beginning in the fall.