Channing Tatum Alluded To Possible Marital Troubles Over 2 Years Ago

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum announced Monday that they are separating after nearly nine years of marriage ― a lifetime, by Hollywood standards. Though it was a split most “Step Up” fans people didn’t see coming, there might have been a few clues there was trouble over the years.
In an interview with People magazine in 2015, Channing said he didn’t handle balancing his busy work schedule and time with his family “very well.”
“I’m lucky to have people that care enough to make sure I’m not screwing things up,” he said. “None of this is easy but at the same time it’s everything I would have ever wanted.”
The interview occurred when the couple’s daughter, Everly, was just 2 years old and Channing had wrapped filming “Magic Mike XXL.”
Dewan Tatum herself alluded to marital troubles just a few months ago in a revealing interview with Health.
“When people say you guys have such a perfect life, I want to scream and tell them no one’s perfect,” she told the magazine. “I think there are such things as great fits. It is a great fit as long as you are growing together, and I think up until this point we’ve really grown together. Even if one starts to grow, the other catches up and vice versa.”
The actress added: “We’ve always had the same values. But we’re not perfect! Are you kidding? We fight like other couples, we disagree about things, we have days where we don’t really like each other.”
The two released an amicable statement announcing their split this week and insisted there were “no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision.”
“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together,” the statement said. “Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.”
After the split announcement, TMZ reported that sources close to the couple said the two will continue working on their YouTube Red series, called “Step Up: High Water,” together.
Sounds amicable to us.