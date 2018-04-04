Channing Tatum Alluded To Possible Marital Troubles Over 2 Years Ago

The actress added: “We’ve always had the same values. But we’re not perfect! Are you kidding? We fight like other couples, we disagree about things, we have days where we don’t really like each other.”

The two released an amicable statement announcing their split this week and insisted there were “no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision.”

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together,” the statement said. “Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.”