06/12/2018

12 Charging Station Organizers That Will Simplify Your Work Space

Charge your devices all while keeping things neat, organized, and in one place.
By Amanda Pena

If you’ve ever knocked over everything on your bedside table in the middle of the night trying to reach for your phone, a charging station might be the solution to your tabletop clutter.

Not only do they securely charge your phone, but they’re multipurpose space savers that can power up other devices like your ear pods, iPad and watch will keeping things in one handy place. 

Keep it all tidy with these 12 charging station organizers that will simplify your work space:

  • 1 NytStnd TRAY
    Supports iPhone (5 & up including iPhone 8, 8 Plus & X) and all models of Apple Watch.

    Get it on Etsy, $49+.
  • 2 Wooden Docking Station
    Get it on Etsy, $15.
  • 3 Belkin PowerHouse Charge Dock for Apple Watch + iPhone
    Get it on Target.com, $100.
  • 4 Oakland Charge Station
    Get it on Wayfair.com, $39.
  • 5 In-Box Charging Station and Power Strip Storage
    Get it on Wayfair.com, $28.
  • 6 3 Piece Eco-Friendly Bamboo Multi Device Organizer Charging Station and Dock Set
    Get it on Wayfair.com, $47.
  • 7 Atomi Visual Charge Charging Station
    Get it on Target.com, $40.
  • 8 Native Union Eclipse Charging Station
    Get it on Target.com, $80.
  • 9 Anker Wireless Charger
    Get it on Amazon, $17.
  • 10 DskStnd Quad
    Supports Mac/PC Laptop, iPhone (5 & up including iPhone 8, 8 Plus & X), iPad (Mini, Air, Pro), Apple Watch: All Models, AirPods or another iPhone 5 & Up, Apple Pencil (Holder Only).

    Get it on Etsy, $109+.
  • 11 All-In-One Desk Organizer & Docking Station
    Get it on Amazon, $21.
  • 12 Minimalist Nightstand Organizer
    Get it on Etsy, $59.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

