If you’ve ever knocked over everything on your bedside table in the middle of the night trying to reach for your phone, a charging station might be the solution to your tabletop clutter.
Not only do they securely charge your phone, but they’re multipurpose space savers that can power up other devices like your ear pods, iPad and watch will keeping things in one handy place.
Keep it all tidy with these 12 charging station organizers that will simplify your work space:
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.