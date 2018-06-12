If you’ve ever knocked over everything on your bedside table in the middle of the night trying to reach for your phone, a charging station might be the solution to your tabletop clutter.

Not only do they securely charge your phone, but they’re multipurpose space savers that can power up other devices like your ear pods, iPad and watch will keeping things in one handy place.

Keep it all tidy with these 12 charging station organizers that will simplify your work space:

1 NytStnd TRAY Etsy



Get it on Supports iPhone (5 & up including iPhone 8, 8 Plus & X) and all models of Apple Watch.Get it on Etsy , $49+.

2 Wooden Docking Station Etsy Get it on Etsy , $15.

3 Belkin PowerHouse Charge Dock for Apple Watch + iPhone Target Get it on Target.com , $100.

4 Oakland Charge Station Wayfair Get it on Wayfair.com , $39.

5 In-Box Charging Station and Power Strip Storage Wayfair Get it on Wayfair.com , $28.

6 3 Piece Eco-Friendly Bamboo Multi Device Organizer Charging Station and Dock Set Wayfair Get it on Wayfair.com , $47.

7 Atomi Visual Charge Charging Station Target Get it on Target.com , $40.

8 Native Union Eclipse Charging Station Target Get it on Target.com , $80.

9 Anker Wireless Charger Amazon Get it on Amazon , $17.

10 DskStnd Quad Etsy



Get it on Supports Mac/PC Laptop, iPhone (5 & up including iPhone 8, 8 Plus & X), iPad (Mini, Air, Pro), Apple Watch: All Models, AirPods or another iPhone 5 & Up, Apple Pencil (Holder Only).Get it on Etsy , $109+.

11 All-In-One Desk Organizer & Docking Station Amazon Get it on Amazon , $21.

12 Minimalist Nightstand Organizer Etsy Get it on Etsy , $59.