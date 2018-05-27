Charity Won't Go By Name Of Kanye West's Mom After Kim Kardashian Tweets

Kim Kardashian West rose to the defense of her husband, Kanye West, on Twitter over this weekend after hip-hop artist Rhymefest made comments about the rapper abandoning the youth of Chicago and the local charity dedicated to providing arts education that is named after his mother, Donda West.

As a result of the feud, which also involves the Canadian rapper Drake, the Donda House charity that Kanye West and Rhymefest co-founded announced it would be changing its name

“Due to recent events that have occurred over the last 48 hours, we have decided to no longer use the name Donda’s House Inc.,” the organization wrote in a statement on social media.

The Twitter back and forth began after Rhymefest tweeted on Saturday that he was asking Drake to “help the part of Chicago Kanye has Abandoned! Please contact Donda’s House.”

Rhymefest, whose real name is Che Smith, sent out his tweet after Drake posted an image of an invoice for $100,000 on Instagram. The invoice for “promotional assistance and career reviving” was addressed to Kanye’s music label, G.O.O.D. Music. Kanye recently produced “Infared” by Pusha T, which called out Drake for allegedly using ghostwriters for his music.

@Drake when G.O.O.D. Music sends the money they owe you, will you please help us rebuild Kanye’s mothers house for the youth of Chicago. I spoke to Kanye about it. His response was “fuck the youth of Chicago” — Rhymefest (@RHYMEFEST) May 26, 2018

Kardashian West got involved by shredding Rhymefest via Twitter, saying that the rapper was over-leveraging “Kanye’s name” and spewing “fake community politics & lies.” She also said he couldn’t “sustain” Donda’s House on his own.

U haven’t been right since u got kicked out of the studio in Hawaii wearing fake Yeezy’s @RHYMEFEST 😂 You’re over levergenging Kanye’s name & asked Kanye to donate money to u so stop w your fake community politics & lies. Truth is you haven’t been able to sustain the foundation — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 26, 2018

Fuck i spelled leveraging wrong. Typing while pissed will do this to you 😂 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 26, 2018

Kardashian West went on to say that Rhymefest never mentioned any of his qualms to Kanye when he visited “at our studio a few weeks ago,” and that her children will run Donda’s House “the way it should be.”

I saw you at our studio a few weeks ago so why didn’t you bring this up then @RHYMEFEST ? You were trying to get Kanye to listen to your sub par beats. You have the audacity to use Kanye’s mom name to try to shead a negative light on Kanye. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 26, 2018

You didn’t say this when Kanye paid you up front then you disappeared during Pablo #RealFriends @RHYMEFEST — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 26, 2018

You better believe I will make it my mission to take Donda’s House from you and let my children run it the way it should be run! @RHYMEFEST — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 26, 2018

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star’s last two zingers included telling Rhymefest that he’s no longer welcome in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where her husband is working on his next album. She also said she’s sorry to all of her followers who “have no idea who Rhymefest is.”

Oh and lastly your flight cancelled to Wyoming. You thought you were really worthy to be on this album 😂😂😂 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 26, 2018

Rhymefest, who wrote Kanye’s hits “Jesus Walks” and “New Slaves,” didn’t miss a beat, responding to Kardashian West via an open letter on Twitter.

“Kanye, asked me if I would come help with his album again. I wasn’t seeking Kanye… he was seeking me. I spoke to your husband about peace and balance, as well as about the work that we have been doing in Chicago regarding Donda’s House. He was more interested in his record,” he wrote.

Hey @KimKardashian good to hear from you. Here’s my response pic.twitter.com/dWvwZfr1b5 — Rhymefest (@RHYMEFEST) May 27, 2018

Saying the mission of Donda’s House focuses on “collaboration, community and empowering youth,” he wrote:

“At this point, if you and Kanye want us to dissolve the organization so that you can do the work, we welcome that. As we will continue from our home on the South Side of Chicago, to do what we can to support the community we’ve worked five years to build in spite of you & Kanye’s lack of interest or support.”

A few hours later, Donda’s House released its statement on the planned name change.

“This has been an incredibly difficult decision but the social media quotes from Kim Kardashian West, as well as the expressed interested of her family running the organization, has brought us to this decision,” the statement said.

Kardashian West responded to Donda’s House’s statement on Sunday by saying: “Kanye and Donda started a charity called Loop Dreams. When Donda passed, they changed the name to Donda’s House. Kanye paid Rhymefest a salary to run it.”

Donda West died in 2007.

Kardashian West also said she “will always ride for my man!”

I will always ride for my man! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 27, 2018