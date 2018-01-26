Charles Barkley, Lakers Fan Trade Jabs About Weight, Ends In Tie Score

Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley has had well-documented issues with his weight.

So when a fan mocked his love of doughnuts on Twitter, Barkley didn’t back down.

During a conversation about the player draft for the upcoming NBA All-Star Game on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” Thursday, the tweet came to the attention of the man known in his playing days as the Round Mound Of Rebound.

“Charles Barkley would pick Krispy Kreme donuts for the first pick,” the Los Angeles Lakers fan wrote.

The outspoken commentator bared his claws in reply, telling the tweeter, “Look at your fat ass, too” and referred to him as the “fat Laker fan.”

Fortunately, the guy didn’t appear to take it personally.

This is me 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/UEdjXAGDXx — Jonathan soffel (@BigBabyJonathan) January 26, 2018