SPORTS
01/26/2018 12:40 pm ET

Charles Barkley, Lakers Fan Trade Jabs About Weight, Ends In Tie Score

And it looks like nobody got hurt.

By Ron Dicker
Barry Gossage via Getty Images
Charles Barkley, pictured Jan. 12 at a Phoenix Suns game, went on the offensive after a viewer tweeted an insult about his weight.

Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley has had well-documented issues with his weight.

So when a fan mocked his love of doughnuts on Twitter, Barkley didn’t back down.

During a conversation about the player draft for the upcoming NBA All-Star Game on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” Thursday, the tweet came to the attention of the man known in his playing days as the Round Mound Of Rebound.

“Charles Barkley would pick Krispy Kreme donuts for the first pick,” the Los Angeles Lakers fan wrote.

The outspoken commentator bared his claws in reply, telling the tweeter, “Look at your fat ass, too” and referred to him as the “fat Laker fan.”

Fortunately, the guy didn’t appear to take it personally.

Let’s call this one-on-one match a tie.

h/t For the Win

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Nba Basketball Los Angeles Lakers Charles Barkley Nba All Star Game
Charles Barkley, Lakers Fan Trade Jabs About Weight, Ends In Tie Score

CONVERSATIONS