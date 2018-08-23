POLITICS
08/23/2018 03:31 pm ET

Trump Supporters Are 'The Enemy Of The Republic': NY Times Op-Ed Columnist

Columnist Charles M. Blow said Trump supporters' rabid enthusiasm for the president is impeding both “a genuine search for truth and an honoring of it.”
headshot
By David Moye

Although President Donald Trump consistently labels the press the “enemy of the people,” New York Times columnist Charles M. Blow says the president’s rabid base is the real danger to the country.

In a scathing new editorial, Blow calls Trump supporters “the enemy of the Republic” because their enthusiasm for the president is impeding both “a genuine search for truth and an honoring of it.”

“Every time Trump’s followers turn a blind eye to his corruption, dishonesty or hatred, they say to the Republicans they sent to Washington, ‘If you are my representative, you will follow my lead and promote my desires,’” Blow wrote.

“In effect, that means that if the base loves Trump, the base’s senators and congressmen and women are obligated to also love Trump — or at least fake it,” he added.

Blow said Trump’s base is so fervent that it makes traditional Republicans afraid to stand on principle, lest they be “drummed out of politics.”

The end result?

“The voters are now Trump’s noxious base, ergo Trump holds each of their fates in his hands,” he wrote.

Read more at The New York Times.

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Trump Supporters React
headshot
David Moye
Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Republicans The New York Times Charles M. Blow
Trump Supporters Are 'The Enemy Of The Republic': NY Times Op-Ed Columnist
CONVERSATIONS