Convicted mass murderer Charles Manson has a new mug shot, thanks to officials at Corcoran State Prison in Central California.
Manson is serving nine life sentences at the facility. On Monday, prison officials took a new photograph for security reasons, just in case the 82-year-old manages to escape.
Although the swastika facial tattoo seems especially prominent in the photo, he’s had it for more than 30 years.
TMZ suspects his wrinkles may be accentuating it.
Manson’s last mug shot was made in January, when he was taken to a hospital in Bakersfield for an undisclosed medical issue, according to Reuters.
Manson became infamous in the late 1960s as the leader of a murderous group of mostly female runaways and outcasts known as the Manson Family.
Prosecutors said the murders were part of a plan to incite a race war.
Manson was initially sentenced to death in 1971, but his sentence was converted to life in prison after a California Supreme Court ruling that declared the state’s death penalty law unconstitutional.
Reuters contributed to this report.