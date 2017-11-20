A Timeline Of Charles Manson’s Path To Infamy

Charles Manson has been called many things over the years.
“American icon of evil,” “cult leader,” and “chieftain of hate” are among the words he’s been associated with.
Manson’s bizarre personality, his disdain for authority and his willingness to engage the press are often the highlights of his story, which has been told countless times by the entertainment industry.
With the focus almost always on Manson as a persona — instead of the crimes he helped to carry out — it’s easy to forget, given the passage of nearly five decades, that it was a string of brutal murders by Manson and his followers that earned the convicted killer his nicknames and an infamous page in the history books.
