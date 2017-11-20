A Timeline Of Charles Manson’s Path To Infamy

John Malmin via Getty Images

Several Manson family members were arrested shortly after the LaBiancas' murders, thanks to forensic evidence at the crime scenes and the confessions of people involved with the murders.



Manson and three of his devout followers ― Atkins, Krenwinkel and Leslie Van Houten ― went on trial in June 1970. A fifth suspect, Linda Kasabian, was given immunity in exchange for her testimony against the others.



The courtroom antics of Manson and his followers captured front-page headlines. At one point, Manson carved an X into his forehead, which he turned into a swastika years later. Some of his followers held vigils outside the courthouse.



On Jan. 25, 1971, the jury convicted the four defendants on multiple counts of first-degree murder.



Roughly a year later, Manson was convicted of two additional counts of first-degree murder for Hinman's murder and the August 1969 killing of horse wrangler Donald Shea.