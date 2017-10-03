U.S. NEWS
Check Out Charleston! HuffPost’s Listen To America Tour Stops In West Virginia

Take a look at this charming capital city.
By Jenna Amatulli and Damon Dahlen

Charleston, West Virginia, was the ninth stop on HuffPost’s Listen To America road trip.

Maybe you know Charleston because of the various colleges that surround it ― the University of Charleston and West Virginia State University as well as campuses of West Virginia University and Marshall University. Or maybe you’re an admirer of the city’s most notable landmark, the West Virginia State Capitol building, whose dome is five feet taller than the Capitol in Washington, D.C. Or maybe you just know it’s the state capital.

However you know it, Charleston’s history is vibrant and locals are all too happy to discuss it. We spent a day at the Charleston Civic Center and held a panel in the Little Theater about the state’s opioid crisis.

HuffPost is hitting the road this fall to interview people about their hopes, dreams, fears ― and what it means to be American today.

 You can get a feel for our time there below:

  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    The HuffPost tour bus drives across the Lee Street bridge as HuffPost visits Charleston, West Virginia, on Sept. 28, 2017.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    HuffPost tents open for visitors.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Belle Manjong (left) speaks to Jenavieve Hatch and Brad Cowgill after recording her video interview.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Robyn Malcolm is interviewed by a television reporter about the HuffPost Listen To America tour.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Sarah Gee and Lorrie Levi take a selfie with the bus.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Fire Chief Jan Rader is interviewed by Sarah Grossman on the HuffPost bus.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Paige Lavender talks to Chris Kessell at the HuffPost activation site.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Dancer Mary Anna Ball from The Charleston Ballet shows off some of her moves.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    An audience member asks host Rob Byers (far left) and panelists Mike Brumage, Andrea Darr, Amanda Dietz, Brandi Gunnoe and Lois Vance a question during the "Surviving the Opioid Crisis" forum at the Little Theater at the Charleston Civic Center.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Mike Brumage speaks to the audience as fellow panelist Andrea Darr listens.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Charleston Mayor Danny Jones tells the audience about his son's addiction before the "Surviving the Opioid Crisis" forum.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Amanda Dietz speaks to the audience.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Andrea Darr explains the "Handle With Care" program to the audience.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Lois Vance speaks to the audience.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Audience members Angela Hager and Jamie Cantebury talk to the panelists about substance abuse.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    The HuffPost bus on the road in Charleston, West Virginia.

