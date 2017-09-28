ENTERTAINMENT
Country Legend Charlie Daniels' Anti-NFL Rant Had One Awkward Flaw

Country music legend Charlie Daniels certainly knows how to play a fiddle, but when it comes to the days of the week, he might need a refresher. 

The “Devil Went Down To Georgia” singer and star of the right-wing media circuit has been complaining about NFL players protesting during the national anthem. At one point, he tweeted: 

The reason he wasn’t watching Thursday Night Football was quickly pointed out to him:

Earlier this week, Daniels published an essay on his website to complain about football becoming politicized: 

“Can we not even watch a sports event, which used to be sacrosanct territory where we could escape the ever-present political blabber and enjoy a couple of hours of excitement and entertainment?”

If Daniels was trying to escape the “ever-present political blabber,” he had a unique way of going about it. In the past week, his Twitter feed has been filled with various right-wing talking points; he complained about Hillary Clinton, said “Benghazi ain’t going away” and listed “victims of political correctness.” 

