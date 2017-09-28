Country music legend Charlie Daniels certainly knows how to play a fiddle, but when it comes to the days of the week, he might need a refresher.

The “Devil Went Down To Georgia” singer and star of the right-wing media circuit has been complaining about NFL players protesting during the national anthem. At one point, he tweeted:

I would ordinarily be watching Thursday Night Football, but for some reason I’m not — Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) September 28, 2017

The reason he wasn’t watching Thursday Night Football was quickly pointed out to him:

Because its wednesday? — jder (@maxpowermma) September 28, 2017

And a movement is born.. #BoycottThursdayNightFootballOnWednesday — Rev. Marie (@GaryMillrat) September 28, 2017

Spread the word!! #NoThursdayNightFootballOnWednesday !! We need to stop this!! — Derek Lee Perez (@DerekDaGamer1) September 28, 2017

I will stand with Charlie in preventing this mixing of the days of the week. #AllDaysMatter — MengdenTheMerciless (@thejd44) September 28, 2017

No Taco Tuesday on Thursdays! — Kristen S. (@KristenInVA) September 28, 2017

Earlier this week, Daniels published an essay on his website to complain about football becoming politicized:

“Can we not even watch a sports event, which used to be sacrosanct territory where we could escape the ever-present political blabber and enjoy a couple of hours of excitement and entertainment?”