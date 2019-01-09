Former GOP Rep. Roasts Republicans With Classic 'Monty Python' Metaphor

A former GOP lawmaker referenced a farcical scene from hit 1975 movie “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” to criticize the way in which Republicans are dealing with the ongoing partial government shutdown.

“I feel like there’s a ‘Monty Python and the Holy Grail’ moment here. People pretend they’re winning when they’re having their arms and legs hacked off,” Dent, a moderate Republican, said in video shared online by Raw Story.

“I saw it in 2013,” Dent added. “I remember standing up there, 10 days into the shutdown, saying we’re winning. And I said, ’They’re like the knight at the bridge, ‘It’s just a mere flesh wound! My arm’s been hacked off.’”