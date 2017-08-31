Charlie Hebdo's Harvey Cover Praises Drowning Of 'Neo-Nazis Of Texas'

Charlie Hebdo isn’t shrinking from its controversial reputation.

Referencing the destruction that killer storm Harvey has wrought on the U.S. Gulf Coast, the satirical French weekly posted its latest inflammatory cover: Nazi saluters and Nazi flags sinking in water.

“God Exists!” reads the caption in French. “He Drowned All The Neo-Nazis of Texas.”

The cover appears to tie the natural disaster in Texas and Louisiana to the deadly rally of white supremacists and neo-Nazis in Charlottesville, Virginia, earlier this month.

At least 35 people have died and tens of thousands have been displaced by Harvey. But as Newsweek noted, there’s no evidence that the death toll includes neo-Nazis.

In 2015, Charlie Hebdo endured a terror attack that killed a dozen people at its office, including staffers and police. The two gunmen reportedly shouted, “We have avenged the prophet,” referring to the outlet’s caricatures of Muhammad.

Despite an outpouring of sympathy for the outlet after that attack, some on Twitter took Charlie Hebdo to task over its latest cover.

Free speech is wonderful isn't it, Charlie Hebdo? You have every right to publish this, and I have every right to call you a piece of shit. pic.twitter.com/USPgVx4m2l — Ceara McCord (@GyakutennoMeg) August 30, 2017

France's Charlie Hebdo mocking Houston flood victims as Nazis. Remember when we mocked their dead? Me neither. pic.twitter.com/0Sn7J73FiD — Bearzus (@bearzus) August 31, 2017