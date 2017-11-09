Charlie Sheen Denies Report He Sexually Assaulted Corey Haim

Actor Charlie Sheen is denying accusations that he sexually assaulted Corey Haim during the time the two were working together on the 1986 film “Lucas.” Sheen would’ve been around 20 years old. Haim was 13, according to reports.

On Wednesday, a rep for the actor told The Hollywood Reporter, “Charlie Sheen categorically denies these allegations.”

The statement comes in response to a report from the National Enquirer, in which Haim’s friend Dominick Brascia claims the late actor told him about the sexual encounter with Sheen. The story subsequently had Sheen’s name trending on Twitter.

In his memoir, Coreyography, Corey Feldman also reportedly wrote about Haim saying he experienced a sexual incident with an adult male while working on “Lucas,” though he didn’t name the person.

Feldman is currently doing a crowdfunding campaign for $10 million on IndieGogo in support of a film to expose a long-running Hollywood pedophile ring, of which he says he and Haim were victims.

Haim’s mother told THR that she’s dubious of Feldman’s fundraising campaign to name abusers. She called it a “long con,” and said he’s been talking about naming names since Haim died of pneumonia in 2010.

“If he was serious about this, he’d share the information he has with the police,” she said. Feldman has since filed a formal report to the Los Angeles Police Department.

She does believe there was a “molestation incident” involving her son, but it happened on one occasion, according to the report.