Charlie Walk Of Fox's 'The Four' Accused Of Sexual Misconduct

A former employee has accused “The Four” judge Charlie Walk of sexual misconduct.
Tristan Cooperman said Walk, the Republic Records Group president, “made me feel sick to my stomach almost every day” when she worked for him at a Sony division years ago.
“For a year I shuddered at the idea of being called into your office, where you would stealthily close the door and make lewd comments about my body and share your fantasies of having sex with me. I was 27,” Cooperman wrote on her website Monday.
She said the abuse also was physical. “There was that event at your swank pad when you actually cornered me and pushed me into your bedroom and onto your bed,” Cooperman said. “The bed you shared with your wife… your wife who was in the room next door. You being drunk and me being 6 inches taller was my saving grace.”
Walk told “Entertainment Tonight” the allegation was from more than a decade ago and was “false.” He said he has “consistently been a supporter of the women’s movement.”
Neither Walk nor Cooperman immediately responded to HuffPost’s requests for comment.
The accusation, Deadline pointed out, emerges at a critical time for “The Four,” the singing talent show on Fox that premiered Jan. 4. The grand prize is a recording contract with Republic, which Walk runs. The show began its final round of taping this week, Deadline said.
“We have only recently learned of these past allegations regarding Mr. Walk,” Fox said in a statement. “We are currently reviewing this matter and are committed to fostering a safe environment on all of our shows.”
A spokesperson for Republic’s parent organization, Universal Music Group, told “Entertainment Tonight”: “While it appears this blog post relates to the period prior to Mr. Walk’s appointment to his position at Republic Records, we take the allegations very seriously and intend to conduct a full and complete review of this matter.”