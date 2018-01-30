Charlie Walk Of Fox's 'The Four' Accused Of Sexual Misconduct

The accusation, Deadline pointed out, emerges at a critical time for “The Four,” the singing talent show on Fox that premiered Jan. 4. The grand prize is a recording contract with Republic, which Walk runs. The show began its final round of taping this week, Deadline said.

“We have only recently learned of these past allegations regarding Mr. Walk,” Fox said in a statement. “We are currently reviewing this matter and are committed to fostering a safe environment on all of our shows.”

A spokesperson for Republic’s parent organization, Universal Music Group, told “Entertainment Tonight”: “While it appears this blog post relates to the period prior to Mr. Walk’s appointment to his position at Republic Records, we take the allegations very seriously and intend to conduct a full and complete review of this matter.”