Charlize Theron To Play Megyn Kelly In Film About Roger Ailes

The ongoing Fox News sexual harassment scandal is getting the Hollywood treatment, and one big casting detail has surfaced.
Charlize Theron is set to play former Fox News host Megyn Kelly in a film about the network’s late CEO, Roger Ailes, The Hollywood Reporter exclusively reported on Monday. According to Deadline, the untitled film centers around the women at the network who worked there during Ailes’ tenure.
Ailes, who is responsible for building the powerhouse conservative news network and its many stars, resigned in July 2016 after mounting accusations of sexual harassment, most notably by former host Gretchen Carlson. Even after his departure, Ailes cost the network millions of dollars in legal fees related to the flurry of lawsuits filed against the former CEO.
Carlson, who previously hosted Fox News’ morning show “Fox & Friends,” settled her lawsuit for a reported $20 million. Ailes died one year ago at age 77, about nine months after his resignation.
Kelly, one of the network’s biggest stars, left Fox News for NBC News in January 2017. In her memoir published in late 2016, she accused Ailes of sexually harassing her when she was at the network. After her departure, she blasted the network from her perch at NBC News, telling audiences that she complained to network executives about host Bill O’Reilly, who was fired from Fox News after an explosive New York Times report detailed claims by five women who said the host sexually harassed or acted improperly toward them.
The film does not have a release date yet, but Deadline reported that it has been in the works since before Ailes’ death last year. While Theron is set to play Kelly, future audiences will be left to wonder who will take on Carlson’s role.