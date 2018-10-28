North Carolina Woman Tells Black Sisters Waiting For AAA 'You Don't Belong'

A North Carolina woman has been dubbed “South Park Susan” after harassing two black sisters waiting for AAA outside an apartment complex in south Charlotte.

Videos of the incident, which were shared by Chele Garris on Facebook, show the woman repeatedly asking the sisters, “Do you live here?” before telling them “I’m white … and I make $125,000 a year and I want to make sure that you’re all up in here.”

The sisters, who were waiting for AAA outside the Camden Fairview Apartments in SouthPark, are also told by the woman that she is “fucking fabulous,” before she threatens to “bring out my concealed weapons.”

“Is your boyfriend here? Is your baby daddy here? Nobody cares, I’m white and I’m hot,” she said. “You’re hanging around in a place you don’t belong.”

Though the incident occurred on Oct. 19, the videos have gone viral after being uploaded to social media on Friday.

The sisters told Fox 8 on Saturday that they were “so distraught and still very upset about what has taken place only because of the color of our skin.”

“It’s so upsetting to know that today we still have this over racism going on in 2018,” they said.

Social media users identified the woman, noting that she worked for Spectrum Enterprises, a company that is a part of Charter Communications. In a statement provided to local ABC affiliate WSOC-TV, the company said that she had been terminated, identifying her only by her last name.

“The incident recorded in Charlotte is a blatant violation of Charter’s code of conduct and clearly disregards the company’s commitment to inclusion and respectful behavior,” it said. “As such, Ms. Westwood’s employment with the company has been terminated, effective immediately.”

A spokesperson for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department told HuffPost that while they could not confirm the name of the suspect, “four criminal summons’ have been issued” including “two counts of communicating threats and two counts of simple assault.”

“Once the summons’ have been served the suspects [sic] name can be released,” a statement said.