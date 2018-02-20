If your goal for 2018 is to see more of the world this year, it’s your lucky day. The savvy travel savers at Airfare Spot just announced a new Around The World airfare deal for only $1,189.

The itinerary links together a series of dirt-cheap flights from select U.S. cities (Boston, Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco) to visit four cities on four continents ― London, Singapore, Sydney, and Honolulu ― and leaves two to three days between flights.

Given the quick pace of the itinerary, it’s not for the faint of heart. According to Airfare Spot, it’s a trip that’s designed for “active people who do not want to spend a lot of time at one place.” Instead, it’s “pretty much enough time to have the idea of the country/city.”

Honolulu's on the list.

To take advantage of this incredibly rare travel deal, you’d need to clear your schedule from May 6 to May 22.

It’s certainly not a deal to sit on. The original Airfare Spot posting prices the itinerary at $1,100, but airlines can change offers and conditions without notice, so it’s best to move fast.

Note that this deal doesn’t include accommodations and expenses. And, remember: packing light is the best way to avoid extra airline baggage fees.

Interested in planning a trip around the world? Here’s how to book:

1. New York to London from $150

Departing: May 6, 2018

Airline: WOWAir

2. London to Singapore from $266

Departing: May 9, 2018

Airline: Norwegian Air

3. Singapore to Sydney from $137

Departing: May 13, 2018

Airline: FlyScoot

4. Sydney to Honolulu from $318

Departing: May 17, 2018

Airline: Jetstar Airways

5. Honolulu to New York from $318

Departing: May 22

Airline: United Airlines