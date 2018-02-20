TRAVEL
You Can Fly Around The World For Less Than $1,200

See four cities across four continents in 16 days ✈️

By Brittany Nims
Singapore is just one of four stops on this itinerary.

If your goal for 2018 is to see more of the world this year, it’s your lucky day. The savvy travel savers at Airfare Spot just announced a new Around The World airfare deal for only $1,189

The itinerary links together a series of dirt-cheap flights from select U.S. cities (Boston, Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco) to visit four cities on four continents ― London, Singapore, Sydney, and Honolulu ― and leaves two to three days between flights. 

Given the quick pace of the itinerary, it’s not for the faint of heart. According to Airfare Spot, it’s a trip that’s designed for “active people who do not want to spend a lot of time at one place.” Instead, it’s “pretty much enough time to have the idea of the country/city.” 

Honolulu's on the list.

To take advantage of this incredibly rare travel deal, you’d need to clear your schedule from May 6 to May 22. 

It’s certainly not a deal to sit on. The original Airfare Spot posting prices the itinerary at $1,100, but airlines can change offers and conditions without notice, so it’s best to move fast.

Note that this deal doesn’t include accommodations and expenses. And, remember: packing light is the best way to avoid extra airline baggage fees.

Interested in planning a trip around the world? Here’s how to book: 

1. New York to London from $150

Departing: May 6, 2018
Airline: WOWAir

Momondo
2.  London to Singapore from $266

Departing: May 9, 2018
Airline: Norwegian Air

Momondo
3. Singapore to Sydney from $137

Departing: May 13, 2018
Airline: FlyScoot

Momondo
4. Sydney to Honolulu from $318

Departing: May 17, 2018
Airline: Jetstar Airways

Momondo
5. Honolulu to New York from $318

Departing: May 22
Airline: United Airlines

Momondo
