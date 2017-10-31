These Ultra-Cheap Airlines Could Get You To Europe For $99

These fares are no farce, and travel experts call them some of the cheapest the industry has ever seen. Of course, there are drawbacks; often, booking with a low-cost airline means you won’t be allowed to bring carry-on bags, have an in-flight meal or choose your seat without paying an extra fee.

Low-cost airlines make sense for the frugal traveler who can fit his or her life into a backpack, but those who prefer in-flight perks should be aware that costs can pile up, Zach Honig, editor-in-chief of The Points Guy, told HuffPost.

“Is it really possible to fly to Iceland for $200? Sure, if you carry only a backpack, don’t select a seat in advance and skip the meals,” he said. “If you fly like the majority of leisure travelers do, though, the add-on costs can quickly add up.”

When deciding whether to fly a low-cost airline to Europe, it’s all about weighing your options. Compare costs with mainstream carriers on a site like Google Flights to make sure you’re getting a deal, then check the budget carrier’s site to find out if they’ll tack on fees for the extras you desire (i.e. a checked bag, a meal or a bigger seat). Research the aircraft’s seat size and amenities if comfort is a concern, and note that while those sparkly flash sales feature super-cheap one-way flights, the trip back could cost you.

Don’t fear, though. These airlines can be a real win, as long as you know what you’re getting into. Here are some low-cost airlines to consider for your next trip to Europe.

Wow Air

Norwegian Air Shuttle

Primera Air

This Scandinavian carrier announced it would start flying from Boston and NYC to London, Paris and Birmingham, England starting in spring 2018. They celebrated the news with $99 one-way flights, which are still available on select dates. You’ll need to be based in Boston or NYC to take advantage of these low fares.

Level

Eurowings