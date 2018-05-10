HUFFPOST FINDS
05/10/2018 02:40 pm ET

15 Cheap But Thoughtful Graduation Gifts

They're all under $40.
By Amanda Pena

With graduation season approaching, it’s hard to know the perfect gift to get the grad in your life. Do they want something practical? What can you get them besides cash? And if you’re on a budget, what’s out there that’s cheap but still memorable?

Luckily we found a few options that are under $40 and sure to make the next stage of their life easier to embrace. If you’re in need of some inexpensive graduation gift options, see below for 15 cheap but thoughtful grad gifts.

  • 1 MantraBand
    Get them an inspirational bracelet to look at whenever they're experiencing those weird post-grad feels. Get it at <a href="h
    Nordstrom
    Get them an inspirational bracelet to look at whenever they're experiencing those weird post-grad feels. Get it at Nordstrom.
  • 2 Travel Passport Wallet
    For under $15, this passport travel wallet will make a useful gift for all of their adventures ahead. Get it on <a href="http
    Amazon
    For under $15, this passport travel wallet will make a useful gift for all of their adventures ahead. Get it on Amazon.
  • 3 Lunch Bag
    A sleek yet practical lunch bag&nbsp;is just what they need for that new job. Get it on <a href="https://jet.com/product/Buil
    Jet
    A sleek yet practical lunch bag is just what they need for that new job. Get it on Jet.
  • 4 Inspirational Keychain
    Get it on <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/506493314/do-epic-shit-keychain-gift-for-grad?ga_order=most_relevant&amp;ga_s
    Etsy
    Get it on Etsy.
  • 5 Inspiring Wall Art
    Turn their work space, room, or apartment into a place of inspiration.&nbsp;Get this wall art on <a href="https://www.etsy.co
    Etsy
    Turn their work space, room, or apartment into a place of inspiration. Get this wall art on Etsy.
  • 6 Amazon Echo Dot
    So they don't have to call mom or dad all the time. Get the Echo Dot on <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01DFKC2SO/ref=ods
    Amazon
    So they don't have to call mom or dad all the time. Get the Echo Dot on Amazon.
  • 7 Self-Help Journal
    This&nbsp;journal helps to inspire and educate on how to live your best life. Get it at <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s
    Nordstrom
    This journal helps to inspire and educate on how to live your best life. Get it at Nordstrom.
  • 8 Basic Cookbook
    A basic cookbook will do wonders when they're looking to dine in more often than not. Get it on <a href="https://jet.com/prod
    Jet
    A basic cookbook will do wonders when they're looking to dine in more often than not. Get it on Jet.
  • 9 Stationery
    For when they want to send a 'Thank You' note, get in touch with a distant relative, or just send a note of gratitude, person
    Etsy
    For when they want to send a 'Thank You' note, get in touch with a distant relative, or just send a note of gratitude, personalized stationery will make them feel like a real adult. Get it on Etsy.
  • 10 Dinnerware Set
    Get it on <a href="https://jet.com/product/Better-Homes-and-Gardens-16-Piece-Stoneware-Beaded-Dinnerware-Set-White/111102d026
    Jet
    Get it on Jet.
  • 11 5-Year Journal
    The 5-year journal&nbsp;shows you what was going through your head each day for five years of your life. It's a great opportu
    Amazon
    The 5-year journal shows you what was going through your head each day for five years of your life. It's a great opportunity for a new grad to see how much their thinking changes or stays the same every year. Get it on Amazon.
  • 12 The Five-Minute Journal
    Help them learn how to stay grounded in gratitude when things don't always go their way. Get it at <a href="https://www.urban
    Urban Outfitters
    Help them learn how to stay grounded in gratitude when things don't always go their way. Get it at Urban Outfitters.
  • 13 Weekender Bag
    Get it at <a href="https://www.zappos.com/p/roxy-too-far-bag-rouge-red-mahna-mahna/product/8996173/color/732921" target="_bla
    Zappos
    Get it at Zappos.
  • 14 Universal Power Adapter
    Get it on <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Adapter-Worldwide-Universal-Adaptor-Charging/dp/B01DJ140LQ?tag=thehuffingtop-20" ta
    Amazon
    Get it on Amazon.
  • 15 Card Games
    Get them a fun card game for their next party. Get it on <a href="https://jet.com/product/Cards-Against-Humanity-Red-Box-Game
    Jet
    Get them a fun card game for their next party. Get it on Jet.

Amanda Pena
Creative Specialist, HuffPost
