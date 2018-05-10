15 Cheap But Thoughtful Graduation Gifts

With graduation season approaching, it’s hard to know the perfect gift to get the grad in your life. Do they want something practical? What can you get them besides cash? And if you’re on a budget, what’s out there that’s cheap but still memorable?

Luckily we found a few options that are under $40 and sure to make the next stage of their life easier to embrace. If you’re in need of some inexpensive graduation gift options, see below for 15 cheap but thoughtful grad gifts.

1 MantraBand Nordstrom Get them an inspirational bracelet to look at whenever they're experiencing those weird post-grad feels. Get it at Nordstrom

2 Travel Passport Wallet Amazon For under $15, this passport travel wallet will make a useful gift for all of their adventures ahead. Get it on Amazon

3 Lunch Bag Jet A sleek yet practical lunch bag is just what they need for that new job. Get it on Jet

4 Inspirational Keychain Etsy Get it on Etsy

5 Inspiring Wall Art Etsy Turn their work space, room, or apartment into a place of inspiration. Get this wall art on Etsy

6 Amazon Echo Dot Amazon So they don't have to call mom or dad all the time. Get the Echo Dot on Amazon

7 Self-Help Journal Nordstrom This journal helps to inspire and educate on how to live your best life. Get it at Nordstrom

8 Basic Cookbook Jet A basic cookbook will do wonders when they're looking to dine in more often than not. Get it on Jet

9 Stationery Etsy For when they want to send a 'Thank You' note, get in touch with a distant relative, or just send a note of gratitude, personalized stationery will make them feel like a real adult. Get it on Etsy

10 Dinnerware Set Jet Get it on Jet

11 5-Year Journal Amazon The 5-year journal shows you what was going through your head each day for five years of your life. It's a great opportunity for a new grad to see how much their thinking changes or stays the same every year. Get it on Amazon

12 The Five-Minute Journal Urban Outfitters Help them learn how to stay grounded in gratitude when things don't always go their way. Get it at Urban Outfitters

13 Weekender Bag Zappos Get it at Zappos

14 Universal Power Adapter Amazon Get it on Amazon

15 Card Games Jet Get them a fun card game for their next party. Get it on Jet