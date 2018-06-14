HUFFPOST FINDS
06/14/2018 04:57 pm ET

17 Cheap Ikea Products That Look Expensive

Home finds for under $75.
headshot
By Amanda Pena

If you’ve ever been to Ikea, you know how amazing their room displays look. From perfected cabinets to gorgeous headboards to the perfect light fixtures, each room has its own personal touch.

And while everything may look luxe in price, it doesn’t mean it actually is. If you’re trying to upgrade your home with more luxe pieces that don’t cost a fortune, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite cheap Ikea products that look expensive.

There are so many gorgeous pieces that will transform your space for under $75. Below, 17 inexpensive Ikea products that look expensive:

  • 1 FJÄLLBO Laptop Table
    Get it <a href="https://www.ikea.com/us/en/catalog/products/30339735/" target="_blank">here</a>, $59.99.
    IKEA
    Get it here, $59.99.
  • 2 BRICKAN Mirror with storage unit
    Get it <a href="https://www.ikea.com/us/en/catalog/products/80306539/" target="_blank">here</a>, $49.99.
    IKEA
    Get it here, $49.99.
  • 3 MÅLA Easel
    Get it <a href="https://www.ikea.com/us/en/catalog/products/50021076/" target="_blank">here</a>, $19.99.
    IKEA
    Get it here, $19.99.
  • 4 TROFAST Storage combination with boxes
    Get it <a href="https://www.ikea.com/us/en/catalog/products/S39228672/" target="_blank">here</a>, $59.99.
    IKEA
    Get it here, $59.99.
  • 5 IKEA PS 2014 Pendant lamp
    Get it <a href="https://www.ikea.com/us/en/catalog/products/10383244/" target="_blank">here</a>, $50.
    IKEA
    Get it here, $50.
  • 6 BAROMETER Ceiling track
    Get it <a href="https://www.ikea.com/us/en/catalog/products/70364638/" target="_blank">here</a>, $49.99.
    IKEA
    Get it here, $49.99.
  • 7 SJÖPENNA Pendant lamp
    Get it <a href="https://www.ikea.com/us/en/catalog/products/80396295/" target="_blank">here</a>, $24.99.
    IKEA
    Get it here, $24.99.
  • 8 LANGESUND Mirror
    Get it <a href="https://www.ikea.com/us/en/catalog/products/60288683/" target="_blank">here</a>, $29.99.
    IKEA
    Get it here, $29.99.
  • 9 BISSA Shoe cabinet with 2 compartments
    Get it <a href="https://www.ikea.com/us/en/catalog/products/50242737/" target="_blank">here</a>, $24.99.
    IKEA
    Get it here, $24.99.
  • 10 SOMMAR Rug flatwoven
    Get it <a href="https://www.ikea.com/us/en/catalog/products/30390880/" target="_blank">here</a>, $29.99.
    IKEA
    Get it here, $29.99.
  • 11 BRANÄS Laundry basket with lining
    Get it <a href="https://www.ikea.com/us/en/catalog/products/20214731/" target="_blank">here</a>, $39.99.
    IKEA
    Get it here, $39.99.
  • 12 KORPÖN Portable charcoal grill
    Get it <a href="https://www.ikea.com/us/en/catalog/products/50283431/" target="_blank">here</a>, $16.99.
    IKEA
    Get it here, $16.99.
  • 13 FÖRÄDLA Serving platter
    Get it <a href="https://www.ikea.com/us/en/catalog/products/70357789/" target="_blank">here</a>, $24.99.
    IKEA
    Get it here, $24.99.
  • 14 ARV BRÖLLOP Cake stand with lid
    Get it <a href="https://www.ikea.com/us/en/catalog/products/40125550/" target="_blank">here</a>, $12.99.
    IKEA
    Get it here, $12.99.
  • 15 MARTIN Chair
    Get it <a href="https://www.ikea.com/us/en/catalog/products/S09219527/" target="_blank">here</a>, $25.
    IKEA
    Get it here, $25.
  • 16 GRENÖ Pad
    Get it <a href="https://www.ikea.com/us/en/catalog/products/50344547/" target="_blank">here</a>, $8.99.
    IKEA
    Get it here, $8.99.
  • 17 ASKVOLL 2-drawer chest
    Get it <a href="https://www.ikea.com/us/en/catalog/products/20270816/" target="_blank">here</a>, $49.99.
    IKEA
    Get it here, $49.99.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

RELATED...

headshot
Amanda Pena
Creative Specialist, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Shoppable Ikea
17 Cheap Ikea Products That Look Expensive
CONVERSATIONS