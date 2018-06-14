If you’ve ever been to Ikea, you know how amazing their room displays look. From perfected cabinets to gorgeous headboards to the perfect light fixtures, each room has its own personal touch.

And while everything may look luxe in price, it doesn’t mean it actually is. If you’re trying to upgrade your home with more luxe pieces that don’t cost a fortune, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite cheap Ikea products that look expensive.

There are so many gorgeous pieces that will transform your space for under $75. Below, 17 inexpensive Ikea products that look expensive:

1 FJÄLLBO Laptop Table IKEA Get it here , $59.99.

2 BRICKAN Mirror with storage unit IKEA Get it here , $49.99.

3 MÅLA Easel IKEA Get it here , $19.99.

4 TROFAST Storage combination with boxes IKEA Get it here , $59.99.

5 IKEA PS 2014 Pendant lamp IKEA Get it here , $50.

6 BAROMETER Ceiling track IKEA Get it here , $49.99.

7 SJÖPENNA Pendant lamp IKEA Get it here , $24.99.

8 LANGESUND Mirror IKEA Get it here , $29.99.

9 BISSA Shoe cabinet with 2 compartments IKEA Get it here , $24.99.

10 SOMMAR Rug flatwoven IKEA Get it here , $29.99.

11 BRANÄS Laundry basket with lining IKEA Get it here , $39.99.

12 KORPÖN Portable charcoal grill IKEA Get it here , $16.99.

13 FÖRÄDLA Serving platter IKEA Get it here , $24.99.

14 ARV BRÖLLOP Cake stand with lid IKEA Get it here , $12.99.

15 MARTIN Chair IKEA Get it here , $25.

16 GRENÖ Pad IKEA Get it here , $8.99.

17 ASKVOLL 2-drawer chest IKEA Get it here , $49.99.