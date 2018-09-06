Trends come and go, but leopard print remains timeless.

It’s said that leopard print should be thought of as a wardrobe neutral, just like blacks, blues, whites and tans. Dress it up with statement jewelry, or dress it down with your favorite white sneakers. However you dress it, leopard and cheetah print basics can mix and match almost every look, style and occasion.

Though we’re eyeing a lot of fall fashion trends for 2018 like pinafores and western boots, one we’re sure to see popping up everywhere from shoes to bags is animal print. And, because nothing prepares us for autumn more than statement outerwear, we’ve rounded up our favorite leopard and cheetah print coats and jackets perfect for fall 2018.

Below, 10 cheap leopard print coats that don’t look cheap:

1 Lost Ink Plus Coat In Leopard Print ASOS Sizes : 14 to 22

Get it : 14 to 22Get it here , $127.

2 Kensie Faux Fur Leopard Print Coat Nordstrom Sizes : XS to XL

Get it : XS to XLGet it here , $150 (normally $228).

3 Leopard Faux Fur Moto Jacket Express

Get it Sizes: XXS to XLGet it here , $178.

4 Animal Print Faux Fur Coat Mango x Violeta Sizes : XS to XL

Get it : XS to XLGet it here , $170.

5 Brown Leopard Print Doubled-Breasted Jacket River Island Sizes : 2 to 14

Get it : 2 to 14Get it here , $150.

6 Lost Ink Petite Coat With Side Tie In Leopard Print ASOS Sizes : 0 to 12

Get it : 0 to 12Get it here , $135.

7 Funnel Neck Leopard Faux Fur Coat Simply Be Sizes : 6 to 28

Get it : 6 to 28Get it here , $90 (normally $130).

8 BB Dakota Leopard Faux Fur Jacket Nordstrom Sizes : XS to XL

Get it : XS to XLGet it here , $120.

9 ASOS DESIGN Leopard Coat ASOS Sizes : 0 to 14

Get it : 0 to 14Get it here , $120.

10 Faux-Fur Leopard-Print Moto Jacket New York and Company Sizes: S to XXL

Get it : S to XXLGet it here , $150.