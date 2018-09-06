Trends come and go, but leopard print remains timeless.
It’s said that leopard print should be thought of as a wardrobe neutral, just like blacks, blues, whites and tans. Dress it up with statement jewelry, or dress it down with your favorite white sneakers. However you dress it, leopard and cheetah print basics can mix and match almost every look, style and occasion.
Though we’re eyeing a lot of fall fashion trends for 2018 like pinafores and western boots, one we’re sure to see popping up everywhere from shoes to bags is animal print. And, because nothing prepares us for autumn more than statement outerwear, we’ve rounded up our favorite leopard and cheetah print coats and jackets perfect for fall 2018.
Below, 10 cheap leopard print coats that don’t look cheap:
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.