Cheapest long Distance Moving Company in Tennessee

Chattanooga, Tennessee startup Bellhops is a tech company in a field not known for using technology. What field, you may ask? Moving. Bellhops uses college students as contractors to help with heavy lifting and moving.

Founded by Cameron Doody and Stephen Vlahos, Bellhops started in 2011 as a way to help college students move into and between dorm rooms, which can potentially change each semester. The company now focuses on residential moves of apartments and small homes, as well as office moves.

To get an idea of why Bellhops works, let’s look at some statistics. In 2014, over 50 million people were expected to move, 30 million of which were expected to move locally. Three-quarters of these 50 million people were expected to move with the help of family and friends, rather than hire a traditional moving company. That means that approximately 22 million people could use the help of the college students hired by Bellhops.

Before companies like Bellhops existed, there were only two options to moving: hiring an expensive moving company or begging friends and family to help. Spokesman David Martin stated, “Bellhops started as a way to fill a niche that existed within the moving industry. We kind of laugh when we say this, but we kind of say we’re the option between booking a traditional moving company and begging your friends for help.”

The company, which gets a large portion of their business in the summer when most college students are not taking classes, recruits students that are in sports, ROTC, and other discipline-related activities. They recruit with help of school organizations to find the most qualified student movers. Most of the recruits are male. The females that Bellhops recruits typically have a background in strength training and/or CrossFit.

Bellhops currently employs over 6,500 college students and has plans to expand and offer more packages. So, what do you have to do to become a bellhop? All applicants must be at least 18 years of age and have a valid .edu email address. They must be able to pass a background check. To be eligible, bellhops have to pass a video interview, in which they will be asked to show their physical fitness. This could include picking up furniture or doing pushups.

While the company is not as diverse as they would like to be (most bellhops are male student athletes who recruit each other), they are taking strides to diversify. This will allow more students, both male and female, to qualify to work with Bellhops.

Once hired, bellhops can pick up work as they want it through the mobile app. They will work in teams and will be required to rate their team members through the app (customers can rate the bellhops through email). Bellhops does offer workers’ compensation, but does not currently offer health insurance.

So, what sets Bellhops apart from other moving companies? The technology. Not only does Bellhops have a mobile-friendly (more than half of all internet traffic now comes from mobile devices) and user-friendly website, they also have their own app for mobile devices. The application is available on both Android and Apple devices.

Bellhops provides free instant quotes on both their website and mobile app. You can also reserve your movers for just a dollar down! If you are not entirely sure what you need in a moving company, Bellhops offers three different types of moves.

So, how do you hire Bellhops? There are three ways: thru the Bellhops website, mobile app, or over the phone. You can hire the movers as soon as 24 hours before a move. The best part? Customers can cancel at any time without penalty. Prior to the move, you will receive an email with the the Bellhop’s photos, names, and college majors.

The cost is reasonable, at $40 an hour (per Bellhop), plus a travel charge of 25 cents a minute. The bellhops will receive between $13 and $15 an hour, plus tips. All transactions are totally cashless, letting you pay thru the website or app. This even includes the tip! Plus, all bellhops are local, which customers love.

Traditional moving customers fall into 2 categories: those who hire professional moving companies and those who prefer to do it themselves. The do-it-yourselfers are those who typically can’t afford a moving company. Therefore, they borrow or rent a truck and beg their friends and family to help them move.

That is where Bellhops comes in. They focus on making moving more affordable through using college students (who are typically left behind when moving companies are hiring) and algorithms.

Company co-founder Cameron Doody stated, “For the majority of Americans, hiring a moving company is overkill. No one really likes going through the process of getting a quote, because it can be a big hassle. So you end up relying on family or friends to help.”

When Bellhops expands into a new city, they don’t focus on the big cities, like most companies do. Rather, they focus on college towns, as this is where they draw their workforce from.

When hiring Bellhops, the customer will receive a short biography of their “bellhop”, so that they know who to expect. Don’t worry, all the bellhops have a background check run on them by a third party. Once the move is complete, the customer can rate their bellhop, similar to how you rate an Uber driver or Airbnb. To stay active, bellhops must maintain a certain star rating or higher.

Currently, Bellhops are only currently available in select cities across the US, but the company has no intention on slowing down and stopping their continuous expansion into additional cities. For customers moving from one city to another, in which Bellhops services both, the customer is able to have a new team of bellhops help them when they arrive!