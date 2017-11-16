Check Out Emirates' New Mercedes Inspired First Class Suites

Emirates has kick-started the 2017 Dubai Air Show by showing off it's stunning new First Class suites.

Emirates

Each cabin includes zero gravity capable leather seats with 40 square feet of space. Sliding doors close so guests can enjoy their 32-inch entertainment centers in privacy. Cabins also include custom controls for temperature and lighting.

Emirates

Gourmet meals are served via private service windows. Personal wardrobe and carry-on luggage areas are also available for each passenger.

Mercedes-Benz Design inspiration from the Mercedes-Benz S-series.

Emirates Airline president Sir Tim Clark said in a statement. "The new 777 interiors that we are unveiling today is part of Emirates’ ongoing investment to continually raise the bar and exceed our customers’ expectations."

Emirates

Service will start on December 1 from Dubai to Geneva and Brussels. Round-trip flights from Dubai to Brussels have a starting cost of $9,000.