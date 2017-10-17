Check Out The Guy Who's Playing Arnold Schwarzenegger In New Film

Calum von Moger will play Arnold Schwarzenegger in “Bigger,” a movie about bodybuilding, according to reports.

Von Moger, a Mr. Universe winner from Australia who has been called “Schwarzenegger 2.0” for his resemblance to the iconic figure, hinted at the role on Instagram recently.

A post shared by CALUM VON MOGER 🇦🇺 (@calumvonmoger) on Oct 9, 2017 at 10:57pm PDT

Von Moger certainly has the buff stuff to look like a young Arnold. Now we’ll see if he has the acting muscles.

“Bigger” focuses on bodybuilding pioneers Joe and Ben Weider, described by IMDb as the “grandfathers of the fitness movement.” The brothers are credited with discovering Schwarzenegger and encouraging him to come to the United States, where he first garnered fame competing in the siblings’ Mr. Olympia contest while boosting sales for their magazines and supplements.