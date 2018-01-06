Check Out This New Photo Editing App and Social Network For Creative Millennials

“A picture is worth a thousand words,” is a phrase that has become especially relevant due to the rise of social media. From Instagram, to Twitter, to Facebook, millions of people across the globe are publicly sharing “pictures that are worth a thousand words.” And while most social media users hope to receive positive feedback on their photos, some images are met with negative comments and hurtful remarks. Social media communities might seem relatively safe, but in fact, online bullying is becoming more prevalent as social media continues to dominate.

For example, Hovhannes Avoyan, CEO of PicsArt, was concerned about images being shared on social networks when his 10-year-old daughter came home crying one day. When he asked her what was wrong, his daughter explained that she had shared one of her drawings online and received multiple negative remarks.

Rather than telling his daughter to simply ignore the comments though, Hovhannes took matters into his own hands. He created PicsArt, a creative, photo editing platform that has attracted a community of over 100 million monthly users. PicsArt is a free app (offered on Google Play and the App Store) that offers a number of advanced image editing tools, while providing a safe space for young artists - particularly millennials - to express their creativity. And with over 850 million images and 50 million stickers edited with the app every month, PicsArt is quickly becoming one of the largest open-source collections of images in the world.

I sat down with Hovhannes to learn more about PicsArt and how this revolutionary social network is helping millennials across the globe express themselves through creativity.

Q: You founded PicsArt a few years ago. Can you tell us more about what inspired you to create this startup?

My daughter. She is an artist and at the time I created PicsArt she was 10 years-old and loved to create. I thought it would be great to have an application that functions as a combination of tools and a social network, where everyone is welcome. I wanted to create a safe and positive space for artists, helping everyone within that network feel creative and inspired. In particular, I wanted my daughter to be able to create art on the go, or at a café or restaurant, but also share it with others, receive feedback and get connected with people like herself.

Q: How would you describe PicsArt to someone who has never heard of the app?

Picsart is one the largest photo editing and creative community platforms, globally. We have grown to 100 million monthly active users. Our mission is to be a place where everyone can be creative, helping our users make and share awesome pictures. We encourage creativity for a number of individuals - from professional photographers to young children.

There are three components in particular that differentiate PicsArt from other apps - limitless creativity tools, a vibrant community and amazing user generated content.

In terms of creativity, the PicsArt’s all-in-one tools enable users to edit on the go. This includes drawing, photo editing, and almost everything users need to create art on their mobile device.

At the same time there is also a community. A community of people, or “PicsArtists” as we call them, who are connected, contributing free-to-edit content and communicating, sharing ideas, and always providing feedback.

The third aspect is content. PicsArt users produce a large amount of high-quality content. This is because we are providing tools, educational resources, inspiration, free-to-edit images, and stickers.There is also a remix culture on PicsArt where PicsArtists are emerging to use the app in really unique ways or to upload free-to-edit images for others to remix.

Users can remix images with PicsArt

PicsArt provides artists with a creative digital identity or mobile art portfolio. The platform is also an ecosystem where people are collaborating and talking about creativity. Users come to PicsArt to be discovered, connect with others and gain access to resources.

Q: What are some of the tools PicsArt provides to help edit images?

We’ve recently launched Remix Chat and free-to-edit Custom Stickers. We now have over 4 million free stickers available that have been created by our talented community of PicsArt users with our powerful Cutout Tool. Additionally, we’ve also introduced new and improved, easy-to-use and wildly popular tools and features.

For example, the Dispersion Tool allows users to make an awesome dispersion edit in one tap, and then fully customize the effect in a matter of seconds. Our Portrait Selection is a fun, new AI-powered tool that automatically detects people in pictures and lets you turn them into stickers and change the background -- also, in just one tap! We even have new camera scenes, like Winter and Party. All are perfect for unleashing your creativity and connecting with friends!

Daily Sticker, photography, editing or remix challenges and votes are happening on the app

Q: What has been one of your biggest accomplishments with PicsArt?

I am very excited with our growth - over 100 million people are now using our product every month, which happened very organically. It is truly amazing how fast we have grown.

In addition to our product, it’s also the people at our company. I am really proud of them. These individuals are talented, energetic, passionate and believe in the product they are building. That to me is the success formula for a startup - building the right teams. So, (1) build teams who love to build products and (2) unleash those teams to build products that other people love to use.

Creative influencers have millions of followers on the PicsArt App for images and stickers

Q: Why did you choose supermodel Natalia Vodianova, as your Head of Aspiration at PicsArt?

Natalia is so engaged with everything she does. She really understands PicsArt and aligns with our vision of building the world’s largest creativity platform for social good. Natalia has a beautiful way of inspiring others. She works with her own charity, The Nakedheart Foundation and is a mother of five. Natalia is using PicsArt to promote her current projects and to raise awareness for good causes. It is always great to work with people who naturally love your product and understand what is possible.

Model and Philanthropist, Natalia Vodianova, is PicsArt's Head of Aspiration

Q: What’s in store for the future of PicsArt?

In Twenty years from now, I hope to see the next-generation “Picasso” who got his or her start on PicsArt.

In the meantime, PicsArt is pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We’ve worked with clients such as Dior and other major brands and artists. We will continue to build upon what our users post and remix, and continue building the most inspiring and robust collection of free-to-edit and free-to-use content. We can’t wait to see how the PicsArt community evolves in 2018.