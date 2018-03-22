WEIRD NEWS
03/22/2018 05:08 pm ET

Check Out Tokyo's New Godzilla Statue

Because of course they needed a new one.
By Chris McGonigal

A new Godzilla statue stomped its way into Tokyo on Thursday.

The statue, which replaces a previous version first installed in 1995, depicts Shin Godzilla from the film of the same name that was released in 2016. 

Here’s the previous statue, modeled after the Godzilla from the first film released in 1954: 

According to Kyodo News, the new statue including its platform measures 3 meters (almost 10 feet) high. It may not be towering enough to really strike fear into the hearts of those who show up to view it, but it’s the thought that counts.

Located in the area aptly renamed Hibiya Godzilla Square, the new Godzilla is inscribed with a quote from the 2016 film that reads: “The human race must coexist with Godzilla.”

We’re gonna have to agree with the Godzilla statue on that one. 

See photos of the new statue below. 

  • Kyodo News/Getty Images
    A new Godzilla statue is displayed at a shopping mall in Tokyo on March 22.
  • Kyodo News/Getty Images
    The new Godzilla statue depicts Shin Godzilla from the 2016 film of the same name.
  • Kyodo News/Getty Images
    The statue measures almost 10 feet tall, including the platform.
  • Kyodo News/Getty Images
    People take pictures of the new statue. 
HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Sumo Tournament In Tokyo
Chris McGonigal
Photo Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Tokyo Godzilla Shin Godzilla
Check Out Tokyo's New Godzilla Statue
CONVERSATIONS