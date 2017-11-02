Checking in with Flint, Michigan: Two Years After the Switch Back to the Detroit River Water Supply

Municipalities facing fiscal crises are losing their rights to mitigate their financial challenges, including addressing aging infrastructure, while upholding human rights as a central goal. Local governance of Flint and Detroit, were placed under the control of fiscal managers who were not of the areas they were appointed to govern. Cost saving measures made under Emergency Management can compromise the checks and balances which protect the health and welfare of residents.

Flint used water from the Detroit Water system for 50 years. Under the Emergency Financial Manager, on April 24, 2014, Flint began drawing water from the toxic Flint River, which resulted in residents experiencing elevated blood levels, hair loss, skin rashes, and vomiting. This decision was made as a cost saving measure. However, savings would not be passed on to consumers. On paper, the idea was to upgrade the Flint’s water plant. Unfortunately, the necessary upgrades did not occur. Anti-corrosion agents were not added to the water and, as a result, people were exposed to lead leaching from pipes.

October 16, 2017 marked 2 years since Flint switched back to Detroit Water, now part of the Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA), as its drinking water source. The return to Detroit water came after a year of drawing drinking water from the highly contaminated Flint River.

To share a first hand account of the current state of affairs, I thought I’d catch up with my colleague and good friend, Pamela Pugh DrPH who is now the Chief Public Health Advisor for the City of Flint.

Q. Has there been improvement since the switch back?

Pamela Pugh: Absolutely, but we still have work to do. Results from tests conducted on the Flint Water system show the water quality in the city continues to improve, as it relates to lead. However, we must look at the water system as a whole to monitor for biological pathogens which may still be found in the water. I work closely with medical, public health, and technical experts who provide independent analysis on all potential risks to our health and our water system.

Mayor Karen Weaver urges residents to continue using bottled water and filters, at least until all the lead tainted pipes have been removed through her FAST Start pipe replacement program. The program is projected to be completed in Dec. 2018.

Q. A federal judge ordered the City to make a decision on a safe water source. What is the best source, from a public health and civil rights perspective?

Pamela: From a public health perspective, and for many other reasons, I wholeheartedly support Mayor Weaver’s recommendation that the City of Flint continue using GLWA as Flint’s primary water source. Her recommendation was made on April 18, 2017, after six months of careful review.

Q. Would you take us through the important factors in the decision making process?

Pamela: Sure. In October 2016, under the Obama Administration, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) directed both the City of Flint and the State of Michigan to create a plan for the city to have a safe, reliable, and permanent water source.

Mayor Weaver’s decision to recommend GLWA came after vigorous and at times heated debate where public health became the most critical issue, and financial practicality was separately explored. As a public health professional, I took great pride in witnessing her place public health at the center of her policy recommendation. The recommendation also came with the understanding that critical socioeconomic/quality of life issues such as Flint’s self-sufficiency, local employment opportunities, and water affordability/access would also be paramount. The Mayor’s recommendation has been commended by the public health and medical community for its public health emphasis, while also being the most economical.

Q. From a public health perspective, why is this the best solution?

Pamela: Unlike all other options, it avoids another switch in water sources.This recommendation bypasses potential imbalances in water chemistry likely to occur, especially given Flint’s recently damaged and now fragile water system. This option allows the city to use allocated federal funds to make updates to better protect public health. It also includes funding for public health safeguards such as replacement of lead-tainted water lines; real-time monitoring of water safety and quality; right-sizing the distribution system to prevent public health threats like main breaks; pump replacement; and installation of smart meters. GLWA will also be contractually bound to provide socioeconomic benefits to low-income customers by assisting them with water bill payments through the Water Residential Assistance Program. In terms of stability and longevity, it calls for a 30 year contract. Thirty years is the standard length of GLWA contracts, which makes Flint eligible for WRAP. This is common for this industry because it can take 100 years to build the infrastructure necessary for a water system. GLWA shifts the least amount of the cost burden off to the residents. GLWA agreed to absorb the $7 million dollar bond which Flint must pay to Karegnondi Water Authority (KWA).

Q. How do other choices compare to the Mayor’s recommendation?

Pamela: So, Flint City Council could have gone with Mayor Weaver’s recommendation or they could have chosen to select another option such as the Flint water treatment plant and KWA. Initially Mayor Weaver wanted to have this option implemented because of the idea that the city of Flint could have autonomy over its water treatment and distribution. However, this option comes with greater health risks. It also means costly treatment plant upgrades that can deplete funding for infrastructure upgrades, the likelihood of inadequate/outsourced staffing, higher water rates. Moreover, the viability of this option is contingent upon results of required water studies/testing. Finally, putting the Flint water plant back into operation using the KWA pipeline would require at least one water supply switch that may cause the water system chemistry to move out of balance and therefore requires corrosion control studies for each switch.

Q. Sounds like an opportunity for the City of Flint to show how science and politics can come together for the health and well-being of residents?

Pamela: Right. Flint’s leadership has an opportunity to select a drinking water source for Flint that best promotes health justice. The delays by City Council, in my opinion is not a protest, but a self-suspension of their right s , and handing over of the people’s power to the state and federal government, which is where we were two years ago. The delays are stressful for Flint residents and the delays are also costly.

Q. What are the costs?

Pamela: Their indecision and delays come at an expense of $600,000 per month, totaling $2M thus far. City Council is racking up legal fees, bond debt fees, and extra water payment fees due to a month-to-month type payment structure. It is disheartening because the $2M Council has spent on delays could have been used to possibly lower water payments to residents or many other worthwhile needs.

Q. Flint, MI has a rich history in the Environmental Justice movement. This past December, the EPA made a rare finding of environmental discrimination in the civil rights case involved the siting of a polluting power plant in Flint, MI that dated back a quarter century. Is Flint now better poised to address EJ issues given the Flint Water Crisis and its role in the EJ movement?

Pamela: I was hired in October 2016 to be a liaison between City of Flint and residents and to help the City of Flint integrate and articulate health considerations into decision and policymaking. One of the first things that Mayor Weaver asked me to do was to organize an EJ summit. As you know, in March 2017, we hosted the first annual EJ Summit honoring Flint residents noted as Champions of the EJ Movement. Reverend Philip Schmitter, who was part of the power plant complaint from the beginning, was one of the champions we honored. While I truly appreciate Mayor Weaver for considering health in all her policy decisions, it is imperative that all branches of our governance structure do the same.

Q. Are you concerned that everyone isn’t on the same page?

Pamela: Yes. Recently, colleagues brought to my attention that City Council called for cuts in funds to address groundwater protection at a City dumpsite. I quickly approached council to beg of them not to strip the City of resources needed to adequately monitor and provide health protections for the groundwater adjacent to a beach and drinking water of residents living nearby. I advised them of the potential fines and penalties outlined in the consent order. The decision was still made to cut the funding. Now the administration is struggling to find ways to address the issue.

Q. You and I worked together on the ground in Flint when you were volunteering with the MI State Conference NAACP, as well as on the Dickson, TN groundwater contamination case, and on various climate justice issues. With your activism background, how do you strike a balance between calling out injustices and not jeopardizing your career?