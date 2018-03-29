The Corny Instagram Captions People In Relationships Can Stop Using Now

Couples of Instagram: You're about to feel very targeted.

If you’ve ever posted a photo of you and your S.O. on social media with a caption like, “My forever wedding date” ― and honestly, who among us hasn’t? ― oh yes, we’re talking to you.

On Wednesday, writer Caroline Moss tweeted, “What are some other things people say on Instagram similar to ‘I can’t wait to marry my best friend?’” The Twitter replies quickly came flooding in because, evidently, everyone in a relationship is using the same cheesy-ass captions all of the time.



What are some other things people say on Instagram similar to “I can’t wait to marry my best friend”? Please weigh in this is for a bracket — Caro (@socarolinesays) March 28, 2018

The thread produced the following gems you’ve no doubt seen in your feed approximately 893 times a week:

“Can’t wait to spend forever with this one" — Caro (@socarolinesays) March 28, 2018

"i guess he's okay" — cat (@catmsullivan) March 28, 2018

man/woman crush EVERYday *gag* — cat mom (@JordanRae017) March 28, 2018

so glad I swiped right — Daniel Victor (@bydanielvictor) March 28, 2018

Oh and "my forever wedding date"?! That's not your wedding date, Karen, that's your husband. — Hannah Orenstein (@hannahorens) March 28, 2018

“When I got engaged last year I felt like I couldn’t say anything that didn’t just sound so generic,” Moss, co-author of the upcoming book Hey Ladies!, told HuffPost. “The best part about doing this thread and seeing the replies is that so many of them are exactly the same!”

And here are a few more for good measure:

*shivers* "happy wife, happy life" — katherine speller. (@Kathriller) March 28, 2018

"i had a pretty good weekend..." [wedding photo] — molly brooks (@mollybrooks) March 28, 2018

"so glad I found someone as weird as me" (picture of them sticking out their tongues a little) — Emma (@theygotemma) March 28, 2018

This thread is so triggering for me



-He put a ring on it!

-Now he's stuck with me forever

-I can't wait to start forever with you

-I guess we're stuck together! — Sophie Vershbow (@svershbow) March 28, 2018

My lobster! 🤢 — mary mcnamara (@marymc579) March 28, 2018

"We're next!!" *together at someone else's wedding* — Mary Kate Planek (@merry_kate) March 28, 2018

my least favorite is when people say "19 days till I become Mrs. Hislastname" like you're not becoming a whole new person!!! — Nisha Chittal (@NishaChittal) March 28, 2018

the caption "this guy" and "how did I get so lucky" — Maria LaMagna (@MCLaMagna) March 28, 2018

Partner in crime. My other half. My better half. Referring to their significant other as "this one." — Hannah Orenstein (@hannahorens) March 28, 2018

“I guess I’ll marry him ;)” (proposal pic) — Caro (@socarolinesays) March 28, 2018

And if you’re thinking, “Hey, I have used so many of these on so many occasions,” don’t feel too bad. Because the truth is, we are *all* guilty of being giant cornballs at times. Writer Ayana Lage even made a collage with screenshots of all the times she’s used these very phrases in her own social media posts. Bless her heart.

thank you, @socarolinesays and @Racked, for helping me confirm that I’m truly an awful person pic.twitter.com/20R5izO0TV — Ayana Lage (@AyanaLage) March 28, 2018