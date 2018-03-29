The Corny Instagram Captions People In Relationships Can Stop Using Now

Couples of Instagram: You're about to feel very targeted.
If you’ve ever posted a photo of you and your S.O. on social media with a caption like, “My forever wedding date” ― and honestly, who among us hasn’t? ― oh yes, we’re talking to you.
On Wednesday, writer Caroline Moss tweeted, “What are some other things people say on Instagram similar to ‘I can’t wait to marry my best friend?’” The Twitter replies quickly came flooding in because, evidently, everyone in a relationship is using the same cheesy-ass captions all of the time.
The thread produced the following gems you’ve no doubt seen in your feed approximately 893 times a week:
“When I got engaged last year I felt like I couldn’t say anything that didn’t just sound so generic,” Moss, co-author of the upcoming book Hey Ladies!, told HuffPost. “The best part about doing this thread and seeing the replies is that so many of them are exactly the same!”
And here are a few more for good measure:
And if you’re thinking, “Hey, I have used so many of these on so many occasions,” don’t feel too bad. Because the truth is, we are *all* guilty of being giant cornballs at times. Writer Ayana Lage even made a collage with screenshots of all the times she’s used these very phrases in her own social media posts. Bless her heart.
