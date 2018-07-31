With thousands displaced by devastating wildfires, celebrity chef Guy Fieri headed to Redding, California, to serve up meals for hundreds of victims and rescue workers over the weekend.

Fieri and his son, along with friends and volunteers, loaded up cars with food and headed four hours north from California’s wine country to Shasta County, where two fast-moving fires have killed four people and forced nearly 20,000 others to evacuate their homes.

Teams @OpBBQRelief and #WorldKitchen are feeding our friends in Redding. Team Knuckle Sandwich is off to feed the evacuees in the Lake County fire. Big thanks to everyone making this happen! pic.twitter.com/Q1D01IO1Hj — Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) July 31, 2018

In an interview with CNN on Sunday, Fieri said he was working “arm in arm” with The Salvation Army and a food-based nonprofit called Operation BBQ Relief to provide evacuees and first responders with food in the wake of the disaster.

Chef James from Sheraton Redding Hotel stepped up HUGE with pasta salad and coleslaw for 1000 people for lunch and in for another 1000 tonight. Real deal!! @sheratonhotels pic.twitter.com/KXM8d4aJZs — Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) July 31, 2018

He and his team prepared meals in a makeshift kitchen in a parking lot, and Fieri added that he was trying to “keep the menu interesting” despite the circumstances.

Big thanks to the Cattlewomen of Humboldt for a great beef donation for the Redding evacuees! pic.twitter.com/Wb4kwsZqqL — Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) July 30, 2018

Fieri previously cooked meals for victims and responders during the October 2017 fires that ripped through Northern California’s Santa Rosa, where the chef lives with his wife. Equipped with a trailer, a wood-fired oven, a barbecue smoker and a handful of volunteers, the chef provided thousands of meals to those affected by the blazes.