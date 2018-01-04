Chef Nik Fields Launching “Taste of Chic” Pop Up Dinners Supporting Waste Not, Want Not, Inc.

On February 3, 2018, Celebrity Chef, Philanthropist and founder of Waste Not, Want Not, Inc. and Chic Chef will launch a new series of Pop Up Dinners to support Waste Not, Want Not, Inc.

Celebrity Chef, Organic Entrepreneur & Philanthropist, Nik Fields, will host a series of Taste Of Chic POP up dinners in Phoenix, AZ. She will kick off the fifth installment and first of 2018, on February 3rd. A Taste of Chic themed dinners will support her non profit organization, Waste Not Want Not Inc. This 501 (C)3 approved non profit organization seeks to reduce food waste and increase awareness of food preservation and sustainability. Chef Nik is an advocate for the reduction of hunger across the world through her commitment to reducing food waste. Chef Nik Fields, a Culinary Arts graduate, better known as "Nik the Chic Chef" or "Foodie with a Cause" is breaking down barriers and building bonds through food.

Celebrity Chef and CEO Fields, is lending her culinary skills and the sumptuous flavors of her Gourmet Product line Chic Chef Co. debuting at the hottest Phoenix event, A Taste of Chic- Aphrodisiac. This 2018 debut is a celebrity filled intimate dinner with over 150 attendees. The Guests will come dressed to impress in and will enjoy a luxurious five course meal prepared by celebrity Chef Nik Fields as they sip on unlimited champagne and her signature drink the french kiss. Special guest Grammy Award winning Artist Oliva, Bishop Don from Black Ink Chicago and R & B Singer Willie Taylor from Day 26. Nik Fields says “A celebrity filled pop up themed dinner is the perfect way to express my love for all things organic and take the lead in bringing awareness to food waste. ”

CEO Nik Fields has a line of Chic Chef Co. products imported from Italy that are organic, non gmo and healthy that have recently been featured on NBC “The Doctors”, Life & Style Weekly, InTouch, among others. Launching her latest ventures, Color Me Chic and She Does Tea, Nik Fields says “A vegan lipstick and an Organic tea line is the perfect way to bring women eco conscious products for their everyday life. We create products with integrity, innovation and with the end user’s health in mind.” As regards healthy choices and healthy products Fields says “ I believe in it. I live by it. I promote this lifestyle to others. It's about living life well now by the choices we make and it starts with having healthy products in our pantry and in our makeup bag.”

On Saturday February 3rd at A Taste of Chic, Chef Nik Fields will introduce her recently launched line of eco beauty products, Color Me Chic, She Does Tea as well as the line of Chic Chef Co. gourmet products.

This amazing event will encompass gourmet dining experience, top notch live entertainment, photographs, gift bags…

Ticket purchase necessary $75 along with registration and RSVP for attendance.

