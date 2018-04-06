A Chef Told Gordon Ramsay He Couldn’t Cook Pad Thai And It’s So Satisfying

Gordon Ramsay is getting a taste of his own medicine.

This week Twitter totally ate up an old clip of another chef giving Gordon Ramsay the Gordon Ramsay treatment. In the segment from Season 5 of “The F Word,” the executive chef at London’s now-defunct Blue Elephant basically tells Ramsay his pad thai sucks.

The Thai chef, whom the host calls “Chef Chang,” takes just one bite of Ramsay’s version of the famous dish. But instead of saying definitively whether it’s good or not, he asks: “What do you want to know from me?”

When pressed, he said, “This is not pad thai at all.” But his face really did all the talking:

The F Word

People on Twitter absolutely loved the Thai chef’s saucy burn.

You can tell he didn't even know where to begin with Gordon Ramsay pic.twitter.com/NpcwsyuJzW — flying nimbus (@OldManDes) April 3, 2018

When Ramsey meets himself but the Asian version 😂😂😂 https://t.co/PkCG1storQ — §murf Parker (@IsmethakaSmurf) April 3, 2018

Was probably thinking pic.twitter.com/12tAu3vQrK — flying nimbus (@OldManDes) April 3, 2018

When you taste your traditional dish after the colonisers have gentrified it pic.twitter.com/kLHh4Jrk1D — This Woman (@KingThandie) April 3, 2018

“what do you want to know from me?”

And my girl in the back is all thinkin “oh shiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii here it comes” pic.twitter.com/ZC8CMVRKH9 — M 2 тнα J ᴾʰᴰ (@DrM2theJ) April 3, 2018

Everybody’s a gangster until a real gangster walks into the room lol pic.twitter.com/OFW7UPAHX8 — Mr Maker. (@SamSwarlos) April 3, 2018

Serving up brutal criticism of people’s cuisine is usually Ramsay’s jam. In fact, people actually tweet photos of their food at Ramsay in hopes that he’ll publicly slam them.

@GordonRamsay pretty sure this is the best poached egg in a noodle soup you will see all day! pic.twitter.com/rzoPjgis7Y — Chris B (@chrisEbon) February 19, 2017

Looks like toxic scum on a stagnant pool https://t.co/3Rf6s62Rgk — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) February 19, 2017