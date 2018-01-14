Chefdance: The Ultimate Culinary Event At Sundance Film Festival 2018

Returning to Sundance for its 15th year, renowned dinner series ChefDance returns in 2018 as an official partner of the Sundance Film Festival. This year’s collaboration with Weight Watchers, Kona Beer, One Hope Wine, Diet Coke, Lamborghini, SYSCO and The Art of Elysium is a recipe for a winning combination.

Kenny Griswold and Mimi Kim, founders of ChefDance and Los Angeles couple, created ChefDance in 2004 to combine their love for food and film. One of the most highly acclaimed dinner series in the country, ChefDance works to bring the country’s most well-known chefs and Sundance’s critically acclaimed actors together for dinners and drinks.

A staple in the world of film, Sundance takes place in Park City, Utah, and has become a focal point in the year for the film and entertainment industries. With over 70,000 attendees in 2017 and a worldwide reach through media exposure, Sundance has quickly emerged as one of the world’s premier film festivals.

Located in the center of the action, ChefDance events are held in Memorial Building at 427 Main Street. A four-day exhibition, these events run from January 18th to January 22nd. Exclusive guests, brands and chefs are invited to this exclusive setting to celebration food and film. ChefDance has quickly become one of the most highly coveted invitations during the four-day festival.

The event is structured similarly each night. A celebrity chef will curate and create a gourmet menu for guests that typically consist of the cast and crew of top Sundance Films. In 2018, the roster of celebrity chefs is set to include major names such as Michelin Chef, Chef Luigi Fineo, James Beard Chef, Chef Shawn McClain, Chef Beau MacMillan and Chef Brian Malarkey.

As the official charity for the event, The Art of Elysium will use art as an opportunity for social change. They will use their event platform to inspire emerging artists to acts of service and paving the way and opportunity for growth.

