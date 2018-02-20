Chelsea Clinton Throws Subtle Shade At Donald Trump Jr. Over India Foreign Policy Speech

Chelsea Clinton joined in the criticism of Donald Trump Jr.’s trip to India, with the throwing of some wonderfully subtle shade.

On Monday, The Washington Post revealed that President Donald Trump’s eldest son would give a foreign policy speech alongside Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his “unofficial” trip to the country. Trump Jr. was ostensibly in India to promote Trump-branded real estate projects. But since he has no official role in his father’s administration, the news of the speech provoked plenty of criticism, including from Clinton.