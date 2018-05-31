Chelsea Clinton Points To Right-Wing Hypocrisy In Samantha Bee Outrage

“Feckless cunt,” the fiery insult that comedian Samantha Bee flung at first daughter Ivanka Trump on Wednesday night, rankled many conservatives, who said Bee crossed a line.

The White House called for TBS to cancel her show,“Full Frontal.” But at least one observer saw hypocrisy in all the backlash.

Oliver Willis, a writer at the progressive news site Shareblue, unearthed a 1994 interview in which musician Ted Nugent used the same c-word to refer to then-first lady Hillary Clinton.

To show how Nugent’s offensive language has done nothing to impact his standing with Republicans, Willis tweeted a recent photo of Nugent shaking hands with President Donald Trump alongside the 24-year-old quote. He referred to the backlash as “fake outrage.”

something something something samantha bee fake outrage something pic.twitter.com/5bc5PPBGOK — Oliver Willis (@owillis) May 31, 2018

The tweet caught the eye of Chelsea Clinton.

“I keep hoping for consistency too, Oliver,” she commented in sharing the tweet with her followers, adding, “Though I’m not holding my breath!”

I keep hoping for consistency too, Oliver. Though I’m not holding my breath! https://t.co/cbPrLPAEEP — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) May 31, 2018

The photo was taken on April 19, 2017, when Trump dined with Nugent, Kid Rock and Sarah Palin at the White House. The two musicians and one former vice presidential candidate also paused to take a sneering photo together alongside Hillary Clinton’s portrait.

Nugent’s incendiary comment about Clinton appeared in a July 27, 1994, issue of Westword, a Denver-based alt-weekly, in which he sounded off on an array of political topics.

“You probably can’t use the term ‘toxic cunt’ in your magazine, but that’s what she is. Her very existence insults the spirit of individualism in this country,” he said. “This bitch is nothing but a two-bit whore for Fidel Castro.”

Nugent has stirred plenty of controversy with his remarks in the past, as when he spoke about killing then-President Barack Obama at a National Rifle Association meeting in 2012. He never apologized for that comment.