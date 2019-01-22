Chelsea Clinton Expecting Third Child

Chelsea Clinton announced on Tuesday that she is expecting a third child with husband Marc Mezvinsky.

The couple have two children already ― Charlotte, 4, and Aidan, 2. The youngest sibling will arrive later this year.

Marc and I have loved watching Charlotte be such a wonderful big sister and we’re excited to watch Aidan become a big brother! We cannot wait to meet our newest addition later this summer. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) January 22, 2019

Clinton, who wed Mezvinsky in 2010, became a mom to daughter Charlotte in 2014. Son Aiden arrived in June 2016.

In an interview with Elle in 2015, Clinton gushed about becoming a mom after the birth of her first child.

“My whole life is reoriented around my daughter in the most blessed sense,” Clinton said. “I now understand — this is something else that Marc and I talk about all the time — all of the enthusiastic, bombastically spectacular, wonderful things people say about their children, because we also feel and think all those things about Charlotte — that she is just the most remarkable little bubbly, perfect, chunky monkey creature ever.”

ASSOCIATED PRESS Clinton and Mezvinsky leave Manhattan's Lenox Hill hospital with her newborn baby, Charlotte, on Monday, Sept. 29, 2014, alongside former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton.

Clinton has also discussed the happiness she’s found in watching her parents, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton, become grandparents.

“It’s just been such a joy for me to watch them sort of rediscover that part of their lives and to watch them as grandparents,” Clinton told Jimmy Kimmel in 2015.