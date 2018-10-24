Chelsea Clinton Thanks Secret Service Amid Hillary And Bill’s Bomb Scare

Chelsea Clinton, the daughter of Hillary and Bill Clinton, took a moment to thank the Secret Service for helping to ensure her parents’ safety Wednesday.

“Every day, I am grateful to the women and men of the United States Secret Service. Thank you,” she tweeted.

The Secret Service intercepted suspicious packages containing “potential explosive devices” that were sent to the Clintons’ home in the suburbs of New York City late Tuesday, and President Barack Obama’s office in Washington D.C. Wednesday.

“The packages were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such. The protectees did not receive the packages nor were they at risk of receiving them,” the Secret Service said.

President Donald Trump has been briefed on the situation and, though he did not formerly release a statement, he did tweet “I agree wholeheartedly” with Vice President Mike Pence’s sentiment that “These cowardly actions are despicable & have no place in this Country.”

Taylor Hill via Getty Images Bill Clinton, Marc Mezvinsky, Aidan Clinton Mezvinsky, Chelsea Clinton, and Hillary Clinton depart Lenox Hill Hospital on June 20, 2016, in New York City.

On Wednesday, CNN’s newsroom was evacuated when a suspicious package was sent to its headquarters in New York City, causing an alarm to sound while CNN hosts Jim Sciutto and Poppy Harlow were on air.

The New York Police Department confirmed it responded to the incident at CNN’s Time Warner Center headquarters.