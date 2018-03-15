Chelsea Clinton Warns Media Amid Donald Trump Jr. Divorce Reports

Chelsea Clinton has a message for the media: Lay off President Donald Trump’s grandchildren.
The former first daughter appeared to be responding to reports on Thursday that Vanessa Trump had filed for divorce from Donald Trump Jr., the president’s eldest son.
The couple have five children, prompting Clinton to warn:
Vanessa Trump and Donald Trump Jr. released a joint statement on Thursday confirming the divorce reports.
“We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority,” they said. “We ask for your privacy during this time.”
