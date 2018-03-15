Chelsea Clinton Warns Media Amid Donald Trump Jr. Divorce Reports

Chelsea Clinton has a message for the media: Lay off President Donald Trump’s grandchildren.

The former first daughter appeared to be responding to reports on Thursday that Vanessa Trump had filed for divorce from Donald Trump Jr., the president’s eldest son.

The couple have five children, prompting Clinton to warn:

Please respect the privacy of President Trump’s grandchildren. They’re kids and deserve to not be your clickbait. Thank you. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) March 15, 2018

Vanessa Trump and Donald Trump Jr. released a joint statement on Thursday confirming the divorce reports.