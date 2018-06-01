POLITICS
Chelsea Clinton Burns A Troll And Shows What’s Really Important At The Same Time

That's one way to handle it.
By Ed Mazza

Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton managed to respectfully handle a troll, brush off an insult and then use it to highlight a much more serious issue. 

Clinton on Thursday noted that many on the right who expressed outrage over Samantha Bee calling Ivanka Trump a “feckless cunt” said nothing when Ted Nugent used the same word to describe Hillary Clinton.

A rando on Twitter chimed in: 

Normally, a comment like this might go unnoticed ― except Clinton spotted the tweet and replied: 

She was referring to a new report that finds more than 4,600 people died in Puerto Rico as a result of last year’s Hurricane Maria

That number is more than 70 times higher than the official death toll of 64. 

Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
