Chelsea Handler, Jimmy Kimmel Blasted For 'Bottom' Jokes Many Deem Homophobic

Chelsea Handler and Jimmy Kimmel are feeling the heat on social media this weekend after separately cracking jokes that many have deemed homophobic.

On Friday, Handler joked that Attorney General Jeff Sessions preferred to be on the receiving end of gay sex.

Jeff Sessions is definitely a bottom. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) April 6, 2018

The tweet had drawn over 4,000 replies as of Sunday afternoon, with many arguing that Handler had missed the mark with her joke.

pls stop — Calvin (@calvinstowell) April 6, 2018

Handler, who incensed members of the LGBTQ community earlier this year with a gay sex-referencing tweet aimed at Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), responded to the outcry later on Friday.

Retweeting one critic of her original tweet, she quipped that she, too, was “proud” to identify as a “bottom.”

I’m a bottom, and I’m proud of it. https://t.co/wPs7c7ZBb8 — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) April 6, 2018

Kimmel, meanwhile, also came under fire from many LGBTQ rights advocates Friday when he used similar allusions to gay sex in tweets directed at Fox News host Sean Hannity.

When your clown makeup rubs off on Trump’s ass, does it make his butt look like a Creamsicle? https://t.co/DEhmfOh0Hn — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 6, 2018

Don't worry - just keep tweeting - you'll get back on top! (or does Trump prefer you on bottom?) Either way, keep your chin up big fella..XO https://t.co/R4QJCoGYCL — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 6, 2018

The two media personalities had been involved in a war of words for much of the previous week, after Hannity blasted Kimmel as an “assclown” and a “despicable disgrace” for mocking first lady Melania Trump’s accent in a segment that aired Wednesday.

But, once again, many weren’t laughing at Kimmel’s retorts.

If you're a straight comic denigrating Trump cronies with gay sex jokes, remember: Gay sex is better than their whole lives and maybe yours too. — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) April 7, 2018

In front of audiences at comedy clubs, gay comics have to teach straight people about queer things, do extra set up and tone down the gay because “too gay” doesn’t work. Yet, all a straight person has to do is say “haha gay sex, am I right?” and it KILLS. — Phillip Henry (@MajorPhilebrity) April 6, 2018

New addition to the ever-expanding gay agenda: reminding straight comics that gay sex isn't demeaning or shameful or worth making an unfunny joke about. Please update your records — Benjamin Lee (@benfraserlee) April 7, 2018

Both Handler and Kimmel have expressed support for LGBTQ causes throughout their careers, which is perhaps the biggest reason their bottom-referencing jokes have landed with such a thud.

Acknowledging that many straight comedians opted to “employ bottom-shaming jokes to show that they ‘get’ gay culture,” The Daily Beast’s Ira Madison III nonetheless said Handler and Kimmel should re-examine the tone of their language if they wanted to be truly seen as queer rights supporters.