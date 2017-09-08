Chelsea Handler Exposes The Most Sinister Part Of Trump's DACA Repeal

In one swift sentence, Chelsea Handler summed up her moral outrage over President Donald Trump announcing his decision to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program in six months.

The comedian addressed young undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children, also known as Dreamers, and apologized on behalf of the entire Trump administration.

“We’re sorry for making it clear that white supremacists and Nazis are welcome in this country, while young hardworking immigrants brought here as children are not.”

Handler was referring to Trump’s response to the deadly violence that erupted last month as white supremacists and neo-Nazis rallied in Charlottesville, Virginia. The president blamed “both sides” for the events that unfolded, outraging many for morally equating white supremacists with the demonstrators protesting their racism and anti-Semitism.

Handler then let Trump have it as she went on to defend the roughly 800,000 Dreamers whose lives were thrust into uncertainty earlier this week.