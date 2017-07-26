Army Pvt. Chelsea Manning, transgender activist and U.S. military whistleblower, fired back Wednesday at President Donald Trump’s statement that transgender people would not be allowed to serve in the country’s armed forces.

so, biggest baddest most $$ military on earth cries about a few trans people 😩 but funds the F-35? 😑 sounds like cowardice 😎💕🌈 #WeGotThis — Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) July 26, 2017

militaries, esp. U.S., have always been a social experiment just as much as a fighting force 😑 its how it got so bloated 🤠 #WeGotThis 😎🌈💕 https://t.co/HtNa54AeSP — Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) July 26, 2017

today is further reason we should dismantle the bloated and dangerous military/intel/police state to fund #healthcare for all 🌈😎💕 #WeGotThis — Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) July 26, 2017

Trump announced the decision Wednesday morning in a series of tweets.

After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

....Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

....victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

The transgender woman and U.S. Army solider was convicted in July 2013 of violating the Espionage Act after she confessed to leaking more than 700,000 military documents a few years earlier.

Manning was originally set to be freed in 2045, but former President Barack Obama commuted her sentence in January during his last few days in office. She was released from prison in May after serving seven years of a 35-year sentence.

Manning is an outspoken advocate for transgender rights. During her incarceration, she went on a five-day hunger strike to demand gender confirmation treatment. Manning, who was assigned male at birth but identifies as female, ended her strike after the Army complied with her request.

Chase Strangio, a staff attorney at the American Civil Liberties Union and one of Manning’s lawyers, slammed Trump in a flurry of tweets Wednesday that called the ban “cruel” and “illegal.”

Wow - on Twitter. You are coming for us and we will come right back for you. This is so cruel. https://t.co/stBkMAe8FY — Chase Strangio (@chasestrangio) July 26, 2017

My brother actually served in the military, unlike you. And loves and believes in me and all trans people. https://t.co/jmh3y8qHjg — Chase Strangio (@chasestrangio) July 26, 2017

To my trans family. You are perfect. You are loved. Let's find each other and fight. <3 — Chase Strangio (@chasestrangio) July 26, 2017

There are more than 134,000 American transgender veterans and at least 15,000 transgender people actively serving in the military, according to the National Center for Transgender Equality.