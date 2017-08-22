Chelsea Manning Has Epic Response To Tweeter Who Wants Her 'Shot For Treason'

Former Army intelligence analyst and transgender activist Chelsea Manning responded in the best way Monday night to a violent message she received on Twitter.

The whistleblower, who posed in her bathing suit for a profile in the September issue of Vogue, has been considered a highly polarizing figure ever since she released thousands of sensitive government documents related to America’s Iraq and Afghanistan wars in 2013.

As a result, Manning still receives messages like the one she received on Monday night from a Twitter user who told her “You should have been shot for treason.”

Her response was priceless.

Twitter