Australian Government Prepares To Bar Chelsea Manning From Entering The Country

Rosdiana Ciaravolo via Getty Images Chelsea Manning, the former Army intelligence analyst who pleaded guilty to leaking government files, has been scheduled to begin a speaking tour.

The Australian government is considering whether to refuse entry to whistleblower Chelsea Manning just days ahead of her speaking tour, Fairfax Media has reported.

Manning, who is scheduled to appear at the Sydney Opera House on Sunday, may be denied entry on the basis that she does not pass a character test in accordance with Australia’s Migration Act.

The 30-year-old former Army intelligence analyst pleaded guilty in 2013 to leaking more than 700,000 government files to WikiLeaks. She was sentenced to 35 years in prison but was released in May 2017 after former President Barack Obama commuted her sentence in January of that year.

Under the Migration Act, those seeking entry may fail the character test if they have a substantial criminal record.

The Federal Government letter to Chelsea Manning saying it’s preparing to ban her from coming to Australia for a speaking tour. #auspol @politicsabc @abcnews pic.twitter.com/AWke5HNhxJ — Dan Conifer (@DanConifer) August 29, 2018

The Australian Broadcasting Corp. has reported that Think Inc., the Australian organizer of Manning’s speaking tour, has written to supporters urging them to “support Chelsea’s entry into Australia.”

“We have just received a Notice of Intention to Consider Refusal ... in regards to Chelsea’s Visa,” Think Inc.’s director Suzi Jamil wrote.

“We are seeking letters of support to send to the Minister for Immigration in order for him to reconsider his decision.”

In a letter sent to the Minister for Immigration, the leader of the Australian Greens party, Richard Di Natale, has said that he is “deeply disappointed” to hear that Manning’s entrance to the country may be refused.

.@xychelsea’s work is focused on transparency and accountability. We need more of that in Australia - not less.



Late last night we contacted the Morrison Government and called on them to reverse their proposed ban on Chelsea entering Australia. pic.twitter.com/xG1stahsMS — Richard Di Natale (@RichardDiNatale) August 29, 2018

“It is worth noting that former US President Obama decided to commute her sentence in January 2017,” he said in a statement.

“At the time, President Obama stressed that Ms Manning took responsibility for her actions and had received an excessive sentence. It is clear that Ms Manning is not a public figure who incites violence or hate. Her actions have always been focused on transparency and accountability.”