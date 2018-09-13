CULTURE & ARTS
Women's Rights, Environment And Trump Are Focus Of Cheltenham Paint Festival

Street artists got both silly and serious at the second annual Cheltenham Paint Festival in southwest England last weekend.

Some used their murals to celebrate the 100-year anniversary of women gaining the right to vote in the United Kingdom, while others commented on climate change, the environment, consumerism and war.

One artist, Bristol-based John D’Oh, poked fun at President Donald Trump:

Cheltenham Paint Festival 2018

Minions, video game characters and superheroes also appeared in art form at some of the 29 host venues across the town. New York-based Beau Stanton was the lead artist.

“Cheltenham has a number of world-class festivals ― science, jazz, literature, music and horse racing, and I thought it was about time we had one celebrating art,” organizer Andrew Davies (aka Dice 67) told HuffPost.

“Artists are free to express themselves as they see fit,” he added. “My feeling is they produce their best work when unhampered by others expectations.”

Some 125 artists took part in this year’s festival, with preparations for the 2019 installment well under way. Check out the 2018 work below:

  • Beau Stanton
    Cheltenham Paint Festival 2018
  • Dice 67
    Cheltenham Paint Festival 2018
  • Stephen Quick
    Cheltenham Paint Festival 2018
  • David Hollier
    Cheltenham Paint Festival 2018
  • Angus
    Cheltenham Paint Festival 2018
  • Caro Pepe
    Cheltenham Paint Festival 2018
  • Inkie
    Cheltenham Paint Festival 2018
  • ChinaGirl Tile
    Cheltenham Paint Festival 2018
  • Diff
    Cheltenham Paint Festival 2018
  • Paul Monsters
    Cheltenham Paint Festival 2018
  • My Dog Sighs
    Cheltenham Paint Festival 2018
  • Samer
    Cheltenham Paint Festival 2018
  • RTC
    Cheltenham Paint Festival 2018
  • Korp
    Cheltenham Paint Festival 2018
  • SP Zero
    Cheltenham Paint Festival 2018
  • Raffaella Bertolini
    Cheltenham Paint Festival 2018
  • Void one
    Cheltenham Paint Festival 2018
  • Vlong (left), Decay (right)
    Cheltenham Paint Festival 2018
  • Sophie Long
    Cheltenham Paint Festival 2018
  • L7matrix
    Cheltenham Paint Festival 2018
  • Bona_Berlin/Volkadergoldenereiter
    Cheltenham Paint Festival 2018
  • Pad
    Cheltenham Paint Festival 2018
  • Serp
    Cheltenham Paint Festival 2018
  • RJ77 Stencils
    Cheltenham Paint Festival 2018
  • Harpo Art
    Cheltenham Paint Festival 2018
  • Curly
    Cheltenham Paint Festival 2018
  • Bona_Berlin
    Cheltenham Paint Festival 2018
  • Process Smith
    Cheltenham Paint Festival 2018
  • Glimmertwin
    Cheltenham Paint Festival 2018
  • Lisa Stevens-Seaurchin
    Cheltenham Paint Festival 2018

