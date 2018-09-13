Street artists got both silly and serious at the second annual Cheltenham Paint Festival in southwest England last weekend.

Some used their murals to celebrate the 100-year anniversary of women gaining the right to vote in the United Kingdom, while others commented on climate change, the environment, consumerism and war.

One artist, Bristol-based John D’Oh, poked fun at President Donald Trump:

Cheltenham Paint Festival 2018

Minions, video game characters and superheroes also appeared in art form at some of the 29 host venues across the town. New York-based Beau Stanton was the lead artist.

“Cheltenham has a number of world-class festivals ― science, jazz, literature, music and horse racing, and I thought it was about time we had one celebrating art,” organizer Andrew Davies (aka Dice 67) told HuffPost.

“Artists are free to express themselves as they see fit,” he added. “My feeling is they produce their best work when unhampered by others expectations.”

Some 125 artists took part in this year’s festival, with preparations for the 2019 installment well under way. Check out the 2018 work below: