Cher And Meryl Streep Once Saved A Woman From Being Assaulted

Cher and Meryl Streep to the rescue.

On Tuesday’s segment of “The Late Late Show With James Corden,” Cher revealed that she and longtime friend Streep saved a woman from an attacker back in the 1980s in New York City. The “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” star detailed the harrowing (but awesome) story to James Corden and his other guest actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

“Meryl had just had [her daughter] Mamie, and we were downtown at her apartment, and she said, ‘I want some ice cream’ and I said, ‘OK,’” Cher recalled (Streep’s second child, Mamie Gummer, was born in 1983). “I said, ‘Isn’t it dangerous down here?’ And [Meryl] said, ‘No no, it’s Little Italy on one side and Chinatown on the other side and we’ll be safe as two peas in a pod.’”

Cher said she and Streep headed outside despite her uneasiness.

“So we walk out and the first thing we see is some guy hitting cars with a brick. And then we walk down the street and we hear screaming. And we come around the corner, and this gigantic man is ripping the clothes off of this girl,” she told the crowd.

The singer said she and Streep jumped into action and both began screaming and running at the man. The attacker, she said, saw the two coming and started running at them.