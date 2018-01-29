Cher Sings An ABBA Classic In The New 'Mamma Mia!' Sequel Trailer

Leave it to Cher to steal the show at the Grammy Awards from afar.

The stage and screen icon, 71, didn’t attend Sunday’s ceremony in New York, but nonetheless took center stage in the latest trailer for “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,” which debuted during the broadcast. The clip sparked instant buzz on social media for a number of reasons: Cher’s appearance in the hotly anticipated sequel to 2008′s “Mamma Mia!” is her first time on the big screen since 2010, and viewers got a sneak peek at the diva singing this time around.

As the trailer reveals, one of Cher’s contributions to the movie musical’s all-ABBA soundtrack is the 1976 classic, “Fernando.” (Rumor has it she lends her vocals to at least one more song in the film, too.)

The Oscar winner teased her disco-fabulous “Fernando” performance on Twitter back in October.

FERNANDO 🤔 — Cher (@cher) October 16, 2017

THE ROAR OF GUNS & CANNONS ALMOST MADE ME CRY😥 — Cher (@cher) October 16, 2017

Needless to say, fans were delighted to get a better sense of Cher’s turn as Sophie’s (Amanda Seyfried) grandmother, Ruby Sheridan, who shows up unexpectedly on the Greek island where her daughter, Donna (Meryl Streep), has been running an inn.

Cher singing "Fernando" in that Mamma Mia 2 ad is coming in second only to Kendrick so far — rob sheffield (@robsheff) January 29, 2018

CHER SINGING FERNANDO I LOVE BEING GAY — Ryan McPhee (@rdmcphee) January 29, 2018

The best Grammy performance of the night was Cher singing Fernando in the Mamma Mia 2 commercial. — Danny Pellegrino (@DannyPellegrino) January 29, 2018

Speaking of Streep, references to her character throughout the trailer are, once again, noticeably vague. An earlier trailer, which debuted in December, prompted some fans to speculate that Donna has been killed off in the movie.

That theory resurfaced Sunday, given that the character doesn’t appear to play a larger role in the latest teaser.

Reasons to still have hope for Mamma Mia 2 even if Donna is really dead: pic.twitter.com/4qF1BjKqTG — Laura (@jlangestreeper) January 25, 2018

OK, I am deeply confused by the new Mamma Mia trailer. Is Meryl even in the movie?! Cher has blonde hair? I feel like they've run out of ABBA songs & it's just going to be sweeping shots of cerulean seawater, clouds, and minor characters unnecessarily named Fernando. — Derek Milman (@DerekMilman) January 28, 2018

While our fingers are crossed that Donna is alive and well in “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,” we may have to wait until the film hits theaters July 20 to find out for sure.