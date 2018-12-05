Cher Thrills Fans By Joining 'The Cher Show' Star For Impromptu Performance

New York theatergoers got a special treat Monday when Cher dropped by the opening night of “The Cher Show,” the new Broadway musical based on her life, for a surprise performance.

The diva, 72, joined the cast of the musical onstage during a curtain call before launching into her 1989 hit, “If I Could Turn Back Time,” alongside Stephanie J. Block, one of three actresses portraying her in the show.

Block, a two-time Tony Award nominee, gushed about the experience on Instagram alongside a photo of the two women embracing.

Now playing at the Neil Simon Theatre in New York, “The Cher Show” features 35 of the legendary singer-actress’s hits, including “I Got You Babe,” “I Found Someone” and “Believe.”

Cher, who is one of the musical’s three co-producers, was initially critical of the project and said she worked closely with writer Rick Elice to perfect the script. “I’m fussy ’cause it’s my story,” she told Elle last month. “I want it to be honest and right and funny and sad, like my life.”