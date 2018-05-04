Cheryl Burke And Matthew Lawrence Are Engaged

Cheryl Burke of “Dancing With the Stars” had one hell of a birthday.

The celebrity dancer and choreographer confirmed on Instagram that her boyfriend, actor Matthew Lawrence, 38, popped the question on Thursday — her 34th birthday.

Burke shared a photo of her boo kissing her as she proudly displayed her shiny new rock.

“OMG! So far so good for 34!” she captioned the post, adding, ”#amilliontimesyes #imengaged #herecomesthebride.”

Burke “was totally surprised” by the proposal,” Entertainment Tonight reports.

“The diamond has special meaning as it’s the same diamond that Cheryl’s late father, Steve Burke, gave to her mother,” Burke’s rep told ET. “Matthew, with the help of his mother Donna, Cheryl’s mother Sherri and XIV Karats had the stone reset and added more diamonds to create the ring he proposed to Cheryl with.”

Burke and the former “Boy Meets World” and “Mrs. Doubtfire” star rekindled their romance last year after dating from 2006 to 2008 and initially met through his brother.

“We dated 10 years ago for two years,” Burke told ET in in 2017. “Actually, Joey Lawrence was in the audience tonight. He did ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ and then he introduced us, and now we’re back, reunited.”

In April, Burke told Us Weekly that she and Matthew Lawrence have a pretty solid bond.